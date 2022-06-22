ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

City press release: candidate filing time from for city council seats

By Lebanon Local News
lebanonlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe position of Mayor and three City Council positions will be on the November 8, 2022. General Election ballot. The City Council positions are four-year terms and the Mayor serves a two-year term. The candidate filing time frame is from...

www.lebanonlocalnews.com

hh-today.com

On the riverfront path: Fire in a big tree

If you go west on Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path, on your right just before you cross under the Lyon Street Bridge you see this partially burned-out cottonwood trunk . The inside of the hollow trunk is blackened by fire. For a couple of weeks or so, the hole has been protected by chicken wire, presumably to keep anyone from exploring the inside. A “danger” sign has been tacked to the tree, and there’s yellow caution tape to keep people out.
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
Estacada News

$9.7 million awarded to build rental homes in Estacada

The money awarded by the Oregon Housing Stability Council will go toward building 625 new affordable rentals and homes for ownership.Oregon Housing and Community Services (HCS) has awarded over $73.33 million toward the construction of 625 affordable homes in Oregon counties that have been affected by wildfires, including Clackamas County's own Estacada. Of the total, $9.7 million is slated to go to construction of 36 apartment homes at Estacada Apartments. A 2019 Housing Needs Analysis for the city of Estacada called for additional housing diversity, noting that from 2013-17, 78% of Estacada's housing was single-family detached dwellings. Affordable...
ESTACADA, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Brown, state and U.S. lawmakers in Oregon widely condemn U.S. Supreme Court decision

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn nearly 50 years of abortion rights protections sparked an outpouring of condemnation in Oregon where reproductive rights are protected by law and Democrats hold the majority of state offices. Political leaders, from the state’s U.S. senators and representatives to legislators and candidates for office, called the decision […] The post Brown, state and U.S. lawmakers in Oregon widely condemn U.S. Supreme Court decision appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Lebanon, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Oregon City News

Oregon City mayoral candidate wants homeless to live like 'the Japanese'

Leslie Wright will take on commission president Denyse McGriff in Aug. 23 special electionLeslie Wright announced his second attempt to be elected as Oregon City mayor on talk radio with his plan to use vacant schools for homeless shelters like "the Japanese people." A retired sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps, Wright said as mayor he would house people in an unspecified currently vacant school after getting permission from various local and state agencies. "Have you ever seen the Japanese people, how they live? They live in these small, compact areas," Wright told Lars Larson. "We're gonna take each...
OREGON CITY, OR
hh-today.com

Hanging out in center of a highway couplet

Surrounded by heavy traffic in the middle of Albany, there are two islands of lawn, flowers, bushes and trees. Lately the larger of the two has become a place for apparently homeless people to hang out. A reader called my attention to this on Tuesday. “They were there about a...
ALBANY, OR
#City Council#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local
lebanonlocalnews.com

LEGO contest entries invited for Linn County Fair

Enter your LEGO creation at the Linn County Fair in the Arts, Crafts and Hobbies Department, and you could win a ribbon. Visit www.linncountyfair.com/exhibitors and register your entries online. Then bring your LEGO entry during Open Class intake from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10,
LINN COUNTY, OR
polkio.com

Offbeat Oregon History: Monmouth’s 150-year tradition of Prohibition in Oregon

On May 18, 2010, a select group of Oregonians became the last voters in the history of the western United States to vote on a repeal of Prohibition. This wasn’t marijuana prohibition — it was the old 1920s kind: speakeasies, blind pigs, the Volstead Act, the W.C.T.U. The kind of Prohibition that was repealed everywhere else in the western U.S. in (or not long after) 1933. You see, alone among all the towns and cities of every U.S. state west of the Mississippi River, the town of Monmouth, Oregon, still outlawed the sale of ardent spirits — as it had for 150 years.
MONMOUTH, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn principal accepts NMSD post

District's new director of teaching and learning is an experienced professional, returning employeeAURORA — North Marion School District Superintendent Ginger Redlinger announced on June 22 that the district has hired for the position of Director of Teaching and Learning -- an educator from Woodburn with 20 years of experience and a passion for equity. Desiree Kiesel, who's been the principal of the Woodburn Arts and Communications Academy for nearly five years, possesses a wealth of ideal experience, including her work at the Oregon Department of Education as an English language arts specialist. She devoted many years to the Woodburn...
WOODBURN, OR
Lebanon-Express

Corvallis woman accused of assault and delivery of fentanyl near Albany school

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Corvallis woman for allegedly assaulting a female and delivering fentanyl near a school. Officers arrested Amy Rachelle Velasco, 30, on Wednesday, June 22. Court documents allege on or around June 8, Velasco knowingly delivered fentanyl, a schedule two controlled substance, within 1,000 feet...
ALBANY, OR
The Oregonian

Illegal scorpion trader from Oregon gets probation

MEDFORD -- An Oregon man who illegally imported and exported hundreds of live scorpions was sentenced in federal court for violating the Lacey Act. Darren Drake 39, of Eugene was sentenced Wednesday to two years of federal probation, 250 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine payable to the Lacey Act Reward Fund, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany sees surge of overdose deaths

Albany had seven illicit drug overdose deaths through May this year, matching its total from the previous three years combined, said Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department. “Fentanyl is one of the primary drugs,” Liles added, during the Albany City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, June 22.
ALBANY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Coast Aquarium Unveils New Attractions

Newport, Oregon — The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) is thrilled to announce that its new Nature Play Area, Outdoor Amphitheater, and headwaters feature are now open to the public!. These projects, alongside the construction of a new admissions annex and lobby renovations, comprise the first phase of the Aquarium’s...
kptv.com

Police searching for missing Lebanon teen

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) – The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old. Officers say Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela, 16, was confirmed missing June 13 after Lebanon P.D. responded to the area of south 8th Street. Police say family and...
LEBANON, OR

