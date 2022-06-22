ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Teaching the Holocaust on Campus: Professor Chris Mauriello Interviewed

 4 days ago

Professor Chris Mauriello, director of the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and professor of...

Samanda Morales '98 Appointed to Salem State University Board of Trustees

Samanda E. Morales, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, has been appointed to the Salem State University Board of Trustees by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. A Salem State University alumna, Morales brings over 20 years of experience in the finance and accounting industry to her role as a trustee. Morales is the co-founder...
President Keenan: Today’s Supreme Court Ruling

This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old ruling protecting a woman’s constitutional right to receive an abortion. Please be aware that Massachusetts state law protects abortion rights up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Gov. Charlie Baker also signed a new executive order today that, according to a statement, will “further preserve” abortion rights in Massachusetts and protect “reproductive health care providers who serve out of state residents.” Further, our students have access to robust sexual health services at low or no cost through Salem State Counseling and Health Services (CHS), including help identifying local, off-campus referrals that are right for them. More information is available at this link.
