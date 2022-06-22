Teaching the Holocaust on Campus: Professor Chris Mauriello Interviewed

This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old ruling protecting a woman’s constitutional right to receive an abortion. Please be aware that Massachusetts state law protects abortion rights up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Gov. Charlie Baker also signed a new executive order today that, according to a statement, will “further preserve” abortion rights in Massachusetts and protect “reproductive health care providers who serve out of state residents.” Further, our students have access to robust sexual health services at low or no cost through Salem State Counseling and Health Services (CHS), including help identifying local, off-campus referrals that are right for them. More information is available at this link.

SALEM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO