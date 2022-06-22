ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King, NC

HILARIOUS VIDEO: NC elementary schoolers react after teacher disappears from video call

By Justyn Melrose
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIvpP_0gIxjRye00

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — Kids are celebrating the end of their first full year of in-person learning since the pandemic stranded schools in the virtual world.

Virtual learning brought a lot of struggles, but there were a few laughs that we got to enjoy along the way!

For example, we got to learn what happens when kids are left unattended in a video call !

Mrs. Michelle Westmoreland, a teacher at Mount Olive Elementary School in King, found out when her Google Classroom computer went black.

After a few moments, one student finally asks, “Is it just me or did Ms. Westmoreland leave the call?”

“I think that’s true,” another said. “Ms. Westmoreland actually left the call.”

The call quickly devolved into the children calling their teacher’s name before beginning to wonder whether or not this means they’re done for the day.

Fortunately, the kids were patient, and their teacher reappeared less than two minutes later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Reidsville High School receives Lowe's Hometown grant

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools announced that Reidsville High School received a $300,000 grant from Lowe's Hometowns. This grant was given as a part of their initiative to restore and revitalize well-known places in different communities. As part of the grant, Reidsville High School will restore the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King, NC
Government
City
King, NC
uncg.edu

How one elementary school is changing the way students learn in rural NC

Collaborative, inclusive, authentic – all words one hopes will reflect their child’s educational experience. At the Moss Street Partnership School, a Reidsville-based school operated by UNC Greensboro in partnership with Rockingham County Schools, children are experiencing just that. During a time when social and emotional learning are growing increasingly important, this K-5 school is making it a point to change the way teachers teach and children learn.
GREENSBORO, NC
nsjonline.com

Emails reveal more about secretive education nonprofit’s funding, ‘racial justice’ activities

RALEIGH — A records request of the emails of Guilford County Superintendent Sharon Contreras has revealed more information about the money behind a secretive education nonprofit with a membership made up of superintendents from around North Carolina. The emails also describe a “racial justice” initiative as well as ties between one of Contreras’ former staffers and the source of the nonprofit’s seed money.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Bus ridership declines in Winston-Salem

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The operation costs of city buses are rising, but the number of people riding city buses is falling. This has been the trend in Winston-Salem and Greensboro for the last decade. It’s a worry for Winston-Salem City Council Member Robert Clark. He thinks the taxpayers may be paying more than […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting at party in Winston-Salem injures man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Just before 1:00 am on Saturday, Winston Salem Police said there was a large party on Monmouth Street. When officers arrived, they said there was evidence that shots were fired. One man showed up at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound; his injuries...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Video Call#Disappears#Google Classroom#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate two different shooting incidents overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating two different shooting incidents that happened late Friday night. First, just before 10 p.m., the Winston Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway. Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Mount Airy News

Founding PART director speaks against county action

Founding PART director Brent McKinney offered his thoughts on Surry County’s decision to exit PART. The end has arrived for the PART Express Connector Route 6 from Winston-Salem through King to Pilot Mountain to Mount Airy. The park and ride commuter bus service ends June 30. Once considered a...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Yadkinville man is original tinsmith

Yadkinville, N.C. – Michael Felk is a rare craftsman.  He’s one of the few tinsmiths still practicing a trade that’s been done for hundreds of years today. “I don’t want to change history,” Felk said. “I want to be a purist, and I want to make it the way it was made, and I don’t want […]
YADKINVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New social district coming to Salisbury July 1

SALISBURY, N.C. — A social district is coming to Salisbury on July 1. At the Downtown Salisbury Social District (DSSD), people will be able to carry alcoholic beverages in open containers in a designated area downtown. Visitors can buy these drinks in a DSSD cup from participating businesses with...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Water leak shuts down NC-700 for entire day in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — NC-700 is closed down in both directions due to a water leak, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The leak occurred northeast of Reidsville, near Peanut Road and began at 9:51 p.m. on Thursday. The highway remained closed throughout Friday morning and NCDOT expects it to remain […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Communities with most expensive homes in Winston-Salem metro area

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy