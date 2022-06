ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A community in Cibola County is left stranded with no way in or out after flooding washed out the roadway Sunday night. Dustin Middleton, emergency manager for Cibola County, says the area got more than two inches of rain in a very short time Sunday night and it caused the bridges to Moquino to get washed away. “It looks like it’s a culvert that washed away and the whole section of road. We did have emergency crews ready to respond: had contingency plans to get in with side-by-sides and/or four-wheelers. Also with aircraft.”

CIBOLA COUNTY, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO