ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Virgil JB Pixley Obituary

By Obituary
turlockcitynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgil Pixley of Modesto has passed away in his home at the age of 78. He was born to Virgil Sr. and Lillian Pixley in Imperial Valley,...

www.turlockcitynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
turlockcitynews.com

Alice Day Obituary

Alice Day was born July 23, 1941 in Myton, Utah and passed away in her home surrounded by her family on June 10, 2022. She worked as an inspector for the USDA in the Meat and Poultry industry for over 35 years. She loved to go to the casinos, watch game shows, and do crossword puzzles. She had a passion for reading, and a love for dancing. Nothing though compared to the love she had for her family. Her family get-togethers and Easter bashes were legendary. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandchildren.
HILMAR, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Barton Ramos Obituary

Barton “Bart” Frank Ramos, age 78, passed away at home in Turlock, CA on June 9, 2022. Barton was born on August 10, 1943 in Turlock to Frank “Bud” and Agnes Ramos. Barton attended Johnson Joint School and Turlock High School. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Young Men’s Institute. Barton was also an honorary member of the Turlock Horsemen’s Club. Barton married the love of his life, Glenda (Switzer) Ramos, on January 29, 1966 in Turlock.
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Elaine Agnes Luis Obituary

Elaine Agnes Luis, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022, with family beside her. Born on December 17, 1928 in Merced County, Elaine was raised on her family dairy farm in Stevinson, California. Elaine graduated from Hilmar High School and moved to Turlock in 1967. Elaine worked in the food service industry for over 30 years with Latif’s Restaurant in Turlock, then with Memorial Medical Center in Modesto until she retired.
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Mildred (Millie) Adela Conolley Obituary

Mildred (Millie) Adela Conolley was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 2, 1934 to Czechoslovakian immigrants, Adolf and Marie Nosek. She had two older brothers, Henry and Stanley. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to San Diego where she spent most of her childhood. When her older brother Henry was stationed in Texas, Millie moved to live with him and graduated from North East High School in San Antonio. Then she came back to California when Henry was relocated and lived in Oakland. After a short marriage she met Ed Conolley and remarried, each of them bringing a daughter from a previous marriage. Two more children were added to the family. Millie leaves behind her four children, Lynne Kramm (Gordon), Pamela Freeman (Felix), Patrick Conolley and Colleen Lane, as well as 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
HILMAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Modesto, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Modesto, CA
Obituaries
turlockcitynews.com

Anna Maria Miguel Obituary

Anna Maria Miguel, 74 of Turlock, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Fortunato and Fernanda De Castro in the Azores. Anna came from the Azores and met Melvin in 1974, they instantly fell in love. Anna and Melvin started their life together in Merced, CA. Their small family grew with the addition of four beautiful children. Anna enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and baking for her loved ones, and dancing to her favorite music. Anna Maria deeply loved her own family, and she also loved and cared for many friends like family. Her greatest accomplishment in life was making a loving home for her husband, children, and grandchildren. Anna was a kind, selfless woman who truly enjoyed putting other peoples needs before her own. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Abel Ventura Estrada Obituary

Abel Ventura Estrada, 62 of Turlock, California, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Antonio and Soledad Ventura in Yerecuaro, Michoacan, Mexico. Abel is survived by his wife Amalia and his four children Marco, Nancy, Jarely and Lennin. A Catholic funeral will be held at...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Matthew “Matt” Perez Obituary

Matthew “Matt” Perez, 40, of Turlock, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022. Matt was born on March 16, 1982 to Frank and Louetta Perez. He was a life-long resident of the Hilmar/Turlock area. He is survived by his father Frank Perez Jr.; his brother, Frank J....
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hughes
Person
Virgil
turlockcitynews.com

Vehicle Veers off Roadway and Strikes Power Pole with High Voltage Lines

At about 2:43 am Thursday morning, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries in the 0 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a black Honda coupe, which...
TURLOCK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy