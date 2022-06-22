Virgil JB Pixley Obituary

Anna Maria Miguel, 74 of Turlock, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Fortunato and Fernanda De Castro in the Azores. Anna came from the Azores and met Melvin in 1974, they instantly fell in love. Anna and Melvin started their life together in Merced, CA. Their small family grew with the addition of four beautiful children. Anna enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and baking for her loved ones, and dancing to her favorite music. Anna Maria deeply loved her own family, and she also loved and cared for many friends like family. Her greatest accomplishment in life was making a loving home for her husband, children, and grandchildren. Anna was a kind, selfless woman who truly enjoyed putting other peoples needs before her own. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO