Williamsport, PA

West Pharmaceuticals holds groundbreaking ceremony for facility expansion that's projected to create 200+ jobs

By Jeremy Stout
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa.— West Pharmaceuticals held a groundbreaking ceremony for their facility expansion project that is expected to bring 200-plus jobs to the area.

Jason Fink, president of the Williamsport/Lycoming chamber of commerce, said that hiring for staff has already started, and according to his calculations the starting wages works out to $44,000 a year.

The expansion project is for a three-story, 37,000-square-foot facility that will house the components to mix the compound rubber that is used at the Jersey Shore facility to create stoppers, seal and vials for medications.

Currently, the rubbers are mixed in Florida and North Carolina at West facilities in those states. This move would cut the transportation distance down to just 13.5 miles.

The official start of construction will be sometime in the next week, with plans for construction to be completed in October 2023. The facility is then expected to commence operation in November 2023.

The construction is partially funded through a grant from the governor's office for $687,000. State Sen. Gene Yaw also announced that he had secured an additional $500,000 state investment.

Yaw said, as a member of the state senate's environmental resources and energy committee, said during the groundbreaking that he sees working on the environment as a path that can only be achieved through economic development.

"if you don't have a job, you don't give a damn about the environment," Yaw said.

Yaw said West is fulfilling the economic part with the facility being a $34 million investment from the company.

West pharmaceuticals was founded in Pennsylvania in 1923 and the company has owned the Williamsport plant since 1982.

