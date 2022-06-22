Zoo Montana opens for ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ as protestors gather outside

BILLINGS, Mont. - Protestors have gathered outside of ZooMontana protesting the "Drag Queen Story Hour" happening Wednesday.

Around 75 people gathered outside the zoo ahead of the event.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says there are police at the event hired by the zoo to ensure things stay safe as a precaution.

As of Tuesday morning, around 170 tickets were sold to the event 406 Pride said.

Zoo Montana Director, Jeff Ewelt tells our Melanie Willardson they are holding the event at the zoo for the community within the community that needs it.

“Families are in [the zoo] having fun, they’re laughing, what’s wrong with that?” Ewelt said. “That’s what this is all about, we couldn’t be more excited.”

We will continue to follow Wednesday's event and speak with parents. Follow along for updates.