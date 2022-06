BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) -People in need of over-the-counter medicine and food will be able to get it all for free this weekend in Bethel. An over-the-counter medicine giveaway is being held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bethel Youth Community Center, 7449 Main St., Bethel. It will also include a mobile grocery store offering fresh local produce, as well as a variety of other food items.

BETHEL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO