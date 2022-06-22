What is reef-safe sunscreen (and why is it important)?

In the past few years, I’ve become very, very into sun care and protection (like, aside from baseline SPF coverage). Ya girl is predisposed to get melanoma, and already got a couple biopsies and a pre-cancer growth removed. As such, I’ve spent quite a bit of time accumulating and testing out a variety of options around the world that’ll keep my skin healthy, safe, and cancer-free. AND—realizing some of my favorite sunscreens aren’t available in the US (thanks for nothing, FDA)—I decided to go on a domestic quest to find the best protective creams, sprays, and serums in every category, all available stateside.

