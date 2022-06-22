ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

What is reef-safe sunscreen (and why is it important)?

By Blane Bachelor
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Protect the health of your skin and the ocean by avoiding sunscreens with these...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
Allure

A Twitter User Claims a Banana Boat Spray Sunscreen Gave Her Chemical Burns

On both Twitter and Instagram, she alleged that the brand's sunscreen spray left her skin with painful blisters. Whether you're an active skin-care user or not, you've probably heard how important it is to wear sunscreen. It can help prevent sun damage and skin cancer. But as with any skin-care product, there is always a possibility, however rare, for a negative reaction.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

11 best sunscreens for your body: Lotions, sprays and creams for everyday use

Banish all thoughts of the sunscreens of your childhood: those thick white creams, which seemed to have the consistency of paint, layered uncomfortably with scratchy sand and sticky melted ice lollies. Sunscreens have now achieved a whole new level of sophistication.The good old British sunshine has made a few appearances this year already – so, before you head out to the beach, park or garden, remember that a decent sunscreen really is a non-negotiable, whatever type of skin you have.Lisa Bickerstaffe, spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, gave us the lowdown: “SPF stands for sun protection factor and refers to the...
SKIN CARE
scitechdaily.com

Special Ointments Can Remove Large Birthmarks and Prevent Skin Cancer

New treatment can help regress congenital giant nevi. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. Every day, roughly 9,500 individuals in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer. Skin cancer is classified into three types: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Great Barrier Reef#Sunscreens
Futurity

New sunscreen component would last longer

Researchers have created a longer-lasting version of avobenzone, a common ingredient in sunscreen. Avobenzone breaks down under sunlight, which renders it ineffective in a matter of hours. “I have two small kids, and I’m always telling them to reapply sunscreen every hour or two because as avobenzone decomposes, it doesn’t...
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

The Secret to Glowing Skin? Shimmering Body Oils

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Picture this: you’re headed out to a joyous summertime soirée with not only a head-turning look, but a lit-from-within glow—thanks to a shimmering body oil. While body lotions and oils can work wonders to hydrate skin, they don’t all provide a long-lasting radiance after a few hours’ wear.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Well+Good

I Tested 50 Ultra Popular Sunscreens—These Are the 12 Best

In the past few years, I’ve become very, very into sun care and protection (like, aside from baseline SPF coverage). Ya girl is predisposed to get melanoma, and already got a couple biopsies and a pre-cancer growth removed. As such, I’ve spent quite a bit of time accumulating and testing out a variety of options around the world that’ll keep my skin healthy, safe, and cancer-free. AND—realizing some of my favorite sunscreens aren’t available in the US (thanks for nothing, FDA)—I decided to go on a domestic quest to find the best protective creams, sprays, and serums in every category, all available stateside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

Dermatologists Decode What Everything Means on a Sunscreen Bottle

We all know how important sunscreen is. It's our best line of defense against sun damage, which can lead to everything from premature signs of aging to skin cancer. But, take a quick glance at the bottle and you're gonna see things you may not fully understand like "broad-spectrum" and PA+++. But, understanding these labels can help you pick the best level of protection for you. To clear up any confusion, we've tapped a few derms to decode the most common phrases on sunscreen bottles.
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Ceramides for skin: Benefits, side effects, and more

Ceramides are lipid molecules that play an important role in the structure and barrier function of the skin, such as preventing moisture loss and protecting against environmental damage. Although the body produces ceramides, levels in the skin decline with age. When ceramide levels decline, it can lead to drier, more...
SKIN CARE
SFGate

Land valued at $20M to be returned to heirs of Black couple

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County supervisors have revealed financial details of a plan to return ownership of prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land in the 1920s. The details are contained in...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy