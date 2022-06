MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A memorial service was held Wednesday as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to a K9 deputy who died of cancer. “Any failures that we had as a team were mine and mine alone, not his. But you know, he never got mad at that. He always came back for more,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Andy Matuszewski.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO