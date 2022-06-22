ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Guest, Casssidy square off Tuesday

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters will return to the polls on Tuesday for a Republican run-off election in Mississippi’s Third House Congressional District. Incumbent Michael Guest is facing off against Michael Cassidy. Guest narrowly won Neshoba County on June 7 with 827 votes to Cassidy’s 823 votes. A third candidate, Thomas Griffin, received 94 of...

neshobademocrat.com

Comments / 2

kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Continues To Spread Across Mississippi But Relief Is Expected

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg-Laurel hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five reporting stations had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg-Laurel and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. Friday, Biloxi joined the triple digit party with a high of 100. Meridian made it five days in a row at or above the century mark, topping out at 102, the same as Pascagoula and Hattiesburg-Laurel. Gulfport hit 101. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Carthage and Philadelphia. Some relief from the heat could begin Sunday with rain chances increasing but the heat stress will continue in areas which stay dry. Less humid air is forecast to move through the state early next week with a chance of rain each day. Locally, Monday’s highs are expected to be only in the upper 80s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Columbus woman wins big in Mississippi Match 5!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Department of Education offices temporarily relocate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education’s offices, located at the Central High School (CHS) building, 359 N. West St., in downtown Jackson, will temporarily relocate to alternate work locations beginning Monday, June 27, due to building repairs. The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration estimates interior renovations and roof repairs to CHS will take […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: 37th Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon fest to open Thursday

CANTON, Mississippi -- One of the state’s more unique events is set to open Thursday, as the 37th annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Canton. In collaboration with City of Canton, City of Ridgeland, The Good Samaritan Center, and the Mid-Mississippi Balloon Association, Canton’s Balloon...
CANTON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi mayor recommends 60-day curfew for minors

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. said he will recommend the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to adopt a 60-day curfew for children 17 and under in the city. According to the proposal, minors who are unmarried and not emancipated cannot be on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment, or […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Columbus woman scores half a million dollar win in MS Lottery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi woman is now the winner of half a million dollars!. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, a Columbus woman claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Friday. Normally purchasing five tickets each week, the woman went...
COLUMBUS, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Culberson named 2022 Miss Black Neshoba County

Samiyah Culberson was crowned the 2022 Miss Black Neshoba County Saturday before a standing room only crowd at the Westside Community Center. Six contestants competed in the pageant categories of Talent, African Attire and Evening Gown. Special guests in attendance included the Mayor James Young, Ward 4 Alderman Shaun Seales, and the 2021 Choctaw Indian Princess, Shemah Crosby.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pockets of Mississippi considered to be in moderate drought

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Sections of northeast Mississippi are considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday, June 23. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, this affects the following counties: Chickasaw, Calhoun, Clay, Webster, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Montgomery, Choctaw, Attala, Carroll and Amite. More than half of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff, county leader discuss establishing crime lab for north part of state to address backlog of autopsies

A Mississippi sheriff wants to establish a crime lab for the northern portion of the state to combat the massive backlog of autopsies. During the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors’ budget audit sessions, Lafayette County Sheriff discussed potentially establishing a lab in North Mississippi. “What we’re looking at and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mark Smith named executive director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board appointed Mark Smith as the agency’s new executive director. Smith was hired as Deputy Director of MSVA in April 2022. He recently served as the agency’s interim executive director after former Executive Director Stacey Pickering resigned. “I am honored to serve Mississippi’s 186,000 Veterans through our […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hosemann concerned about inflation in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tourists and neighbors gathered at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Tuesday for a luncheon and to hear concerns that the state may be facing. Participants within the group were also led on a full tour of the building. “This past year was a historical year. We’ve never seen one […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Woman Claims Half-A-Million Dollar Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

JACKSON, MISS –A Columbus woman, still in shock, claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The player loves Mississippi Match 5 and plays every week, always choosing the Quick Pick option. Typically, she purchases five tickets each time. Something made her up that number and purchase 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. As she checked her numbers Tuesday night, it was the seventh ticket yielding her big win.
COLUMBUS, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Christine Rushing

Funeral service for Ms. Christine Rushing will be 11 AM Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel, with Rev. Curt Pace officiating. Interment will be in New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 AM Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel. Ms. Rushing, 90, passed away...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Dexter Savage

Funeral services for Mr. Dexter Savage will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 A.M. from St. Paul M.B. Church, with Rev. Devertis Savage officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Savage ,64, of Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Robby Moore

Funeral services for Mr. Robby Moore will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11 A.M. from Mt. Enon M.B. Church, with Rev. James Pinkston officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Dekalb. Beck Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Moore ,59,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department says goodbye to ‘Rex’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A memorial service was held Wednesday as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to a K9 deputy who died of cancer. “Any failures that we had as a team were mine and mine alone, not his. But you know, he never got mad at that. He always came back for more,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Andy Matuszewski.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS

