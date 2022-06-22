ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshoba County, MS

Culberson named 2022 Miss Black Neshoba County

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamiyah Culberson was crowned the 2022 Miss Black Neshoba County Saturday before a standing room only crowd at the Westside Community Center. Six contestants competed in the pageant categories of Talent, African Attire and Evening Gown. Special guests in attendance included the Mayor James Young, Ward 4 Alderman Shaun Seales, and...

Neshoba Democrat

Mt. Zion Memorial

The 58th Commemorative Memorial Service remembering three young men murdered in Neshoba County on June 21, 1964, by the Ku Klux Klan because they were in Mississippi registering blacks to vote was held on Sunday at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church that the Klan burned on June 16, 1964, to lure to civil rights workers to Neshoba County from their headquarters in Meridian.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
New Superintendent for Kosciusko School District Announced

The Kosciusko School District has announced who the new superintendent of Kosciusko School district will be. Dr. Zachary Bost, who currently serves as principal of Petal High School, has been appointed as the new superintendent of Kosciusko School District. Dr. Bost’s appointment came after a three week search conducted by...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Neshoba Democrat

FLASHBACKS

Corporal Edwin C. Partridge Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Partridge of Philadelphia, made his first solo flight. Corporal Partridge enlisted in the Army Air Corps in June of 1941 and he is now currently stationed in Santa Maria, California. June 19, 1952. Miss Jane Todd of Decatur, has...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department says goodbye to ‘Rex’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A memorial service was held Wednesday as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to a K9 deputy who died of cancer. “Any failures that we had as a team were mine and mine alone, not his. But you know, he never got mad at that. He always came back for more,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Andy Matuszewski.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Multiple Fires in Attala and Several Calls from Sallis Area

5:39 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person on Attala Road 4101 near the Sallis area. 5:58 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were notified of a vehicle that was wrecked and abandoned on Attala Road 4101. 6:05 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Guest, Casssidy square off Tuesday

Voters will return to the polls on Tuesday for a Republican run-off election in Mississippi’s Third House Congressional District. Incumbent Michael Guest is facing off against Michael Cassidy. Guest narrowly won Neshoba County on June 7 with 827 votes to Cassidy’s 823 votes. A third candidate, Thomas Griffin, received 94 of Neshoba County’s votes.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Robby Moore

Funeral services for Mr. Robby Moore will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11 A.M. from Mt. Enon M.B. Church, with Rev. James Pinkston officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Dekalb. Beck Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Moore ,59,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Dexter Savage

Funeral services for Mr. Dexter Savage will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 A.M. from St. Paul M.B. Church, with Rev. Devertis Savage officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Savage ,64, of Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Maurice Wilson
Christine Rushing

Funeral service for Ms. Christine Rushing will be 11 AM Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel, with Rev. Curt Pace officiating. Interment will be in New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 AM Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel. Ms. Rushing, 90, passed away...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Former county employees sentenced in embezzlement cases

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two former Lauderdale County employees have pleaded guilty to embezzlement and have been sentenced. Jerry Glenn Morgan, 45, was sentenced to five years and ordered to pay $237,914.41 in restitution to Lauderdale County, as well as a $5,000 fine. Charles Edward Houston, 66, was sentenced...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Intermittent closures planned for I-20/59 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Intermittent closures are planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Sunday, June 26. Crews will be placing fiber internet cables across the interstate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. It will affect both directions of traffic, between the Toomsuba (Exit 65) and the Alabama state line. Drivers...
MERIDIAN, MS
Carthage Chief Leaving, Returning To Kosy

After only two months on the job, the interim police chief in Carthage will be leaving– and returning to Kosciusko as a police investigator. Greg Collins says, “It was a hard decision to make but I felt like at this time it would be best for me to come back and support the citizens of Kosciusko, where I’m from.” His last day as chief in Carthage will be July 15th. Collins believes he’s been able to make some improvements in the department there during his short time as chief. But he’s looking forward to returning to the KPD. “I know the community. I know the department. I know the success of the department.”
CARTHAGE, MS
Triple Digit Heat Continues To Spread Across Mississippi But Relief Is Expected

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg-Laurel hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five reporting stations had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg-Laurel and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. Friday, Biloxi joined the triple digit party with a high of 100. Meridian made it five days in a row at or above the century mark, topping out at 102, the same as Pascagoula and Hattiesburg-Laurel. Gulfport hit 101. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Carthage and Philadelphia. Some relief from the heat could begin Sunday with rain chances increasing but the heat stress will continue in areas which stay dry. Less humid air is forecast to move through the state early next week with a chance of rain each day. Locally, Monday’s highs are expected to be only in the upper 80s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fireworks sales restricted to a timeline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fireworks are now on sale, but not for long. Laws regulating the period in which citizens of Mississippi may buy fireworks are in full effect, giving people only a few weeks to make their sparkling decisions. Shooting fireworks is a way many people celebrate the Fourth of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Rape, DUIs, and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

CODY EUBANK, 21, of Mount Olive, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $1,000. MARIKA GATES, 38, of Houston, MS, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600. NATALIE K GIBSON, 40, of Jackson, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500. JOHN DAVID GOODIN, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500. ALEX...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Meridian man sentenced for 2019 shooting death of uncle

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Meridian man accused of killing his uncle in 2019 pled guilty to the crime on Tuesday, June 21. The Meridian Star reported Christopher Denson, 44, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Denson was […]
MERIDIAN, MS
Jonathan Corley

Services for Mr. Jonathan Corley were held at 10:00am on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial was held in Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Bro. Jason Price officiated. Visitation was held from 9:30-10:00am on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.
SEBASTOPOL, MS
Driver rescued from fiery wreck on I-20 in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County deputy rescued the driver of an 18-wheeler from a car wreck that happened on Interstate 20 on Friday, June 24. Rankin County Sheriff’s Office authorities said the wreck happened around 2:00 p.m. and involved a car and an 18-wheeler. Deputy Tony Shack was on routine patrol when […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

