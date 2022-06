The National League MVP race is wide open, and injuries are now starting to play a role. Over the weekend, both Mookie Betts and Manny Machado each suffered injuries. While neither are projected to be too serious or potentially season-ending, the two leaders in the National League MVP race are set to miss time, paving the way for Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt to become the favorite for the award.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO