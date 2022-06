PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade puts the onus on states to decide abortion rights. Elected officials in the Philadelphia region reacted to the news after the ruling came down Friday morning. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf calls Friday “a dark day for reproductive rights in America.” But he reminds Pennsylvanians that abortion will remain legal for as long as he is governor. “I want every Pennsylvanian to know abortion services are available and unarmed by today’s ruling. To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case: You...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO