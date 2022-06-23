Video shows paddleboarders rescue swimmer seriously injured in shark attack at Lovers Point Beach

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove is closed until Saturday after a swimmer was attacked by a shark Wednesday morning, according to police.

Emergency personnel responded to the beach around 10:35 a.m. to reports of a shark attack.

According to Broadcastify, after the attack, several people were in the water trying to help the swimmer out. When emergency crews arrived on scene they requested an air ambulance, saying the man had suffered a "lower left leg partial amputation."

The swimmer was flown to the hospital, however, his condition is unknown at this time.

RELATED: Surfer severely injured in shark attack near Bodega Bay

Police say the city is following state park protocol following a shark attack, so the beach at Lovers Point and Sea Palm turnout will remain closed until Saturday.

The Monterey Fire Department along with the Seaside Fire Department has deployed a drone in the area to search for the shark but as of 2 p.m. Wednesday there have been no additional sightings.

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

