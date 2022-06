Laura Martin Hamby, age 97, of Waterloo, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home. Born in Laurens, November 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Claude H. Martin, Sr. and Corrie Stone Martin. Laura was a member of Church of the Epiphany in Laurens where she served on the Altar Guild for years and at one time, taught Sunday School. She was a graduate of Laurens High School where she played basketball and retired from The Torrington Company.

WATERLOO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO