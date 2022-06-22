ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy Fires Again at LIV Golf Jumpers: 'It's Pretty Duplicitous'

By Bob Harig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nCDh_0gIxA4tf00

McIlroy, who has become one of the PGA Tour's most supportive voices, took issue with Brooks Koepka's earlier comments which downplayed LIV Golf.

Rory McIlroy has been steadfast in his support of the PGA Tour as it deals with defections to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, taking on a vocal leadership role in extolling his views on the situation.

On Wednesday at the Travelers Championship, McIlroy offered some strong comments, taking issue with those who have defected after saying they would not.

Brooks Koepka was the latest to do so, making official his jump to the new series, where he will play next week outside of Portland .

“Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously,’’ McIlroy said during a news conference. “I think that’s why I’m surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing and then they do another, and I don’t understand that and I don’t know if that's for legal reasons ... But it's pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing.’’

McIlroy said he was referring to Koepka’s comments on the situation “the whole way through, the whole way through, in public and in private.’’

The LIV Golf Invitational Series, led by commissioner Greg Norman and fronted by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has been a disruptive force in the game for several months, culminating with the launch of its first event two weeks ago outside of London.

While Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and other past major winners such as Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel – the individual winner – and Martin Kaymer played the first tournament, others signed on during that week, including Bryson DeChambeau , Patrick Reed and Pat Perez.

The addition of Koepka gives the LIV Golf Invitational Series two of the primary combatants in a months-long spat that served the PGA tour well last year when he was at odds with DeChambeau.

Koepka has pushed back on questions about LIV last week during the U.S. Open, bristling that they were overshadowing the tournament . His brother, Chase, played in the first event a week prior and Koepka himself did not put an end to any speculation.

He will be part of the 48-player field next week at Pumpkin Ridge, with three players still to be named on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a […] The post Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo blasts money in golf: "We had to win to change our lives!"

Legendary golfer Sir Nick Faldo says seeing the massive prize purse increases in professional golf “irks him a little bit” because “in my day if you wanted to change your life you had to win”. Faldo was speaking during the broadcast of the Travelers Championship on...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv Golf#Public Investment Fund
golfmagic.com

Report: £100k fines given to LIV Golf players will double every event

The golf war between LIV Golf and the established circuits took another twist today after it was announced the DP World Tour has finally confirmed sanctions for the rebels who played in the first Saudi-backed event at Centurion Club. Those players include Ryder Cup Europe icons Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter,...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Golf fans react to, identify with Rory McIlroy after quadruple bogey

For most of his round at the Travelers Championship on Friday, Rory McIlroy was on cruise control. He birdied the par-three 11th hole to move to 13-under for the tournament, alone atop the leaderboard. Then came the 12th hole. McIlroy hit a fairway wood off of the tee on the...
GOLF
BBC

The Open: Phil Mickelson's legacy tainted by LIV Golf move and PGA Tour fall-out

For the past 30 years, Phil Mickelson has thrilled fans around the world with his aggressive, attacking brand of golf. It brought him six major titles, including last year's US PGA Championship. It has been a superb career, yielding 57 professional victories that kept him a fixture in the world's top 50 for 25 years.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

A runaway golf cart—and the man who (smartly) chose not to stop it—were the real PGA Tour stars on Thursday

A runaway golf cart made quite a splash on Day 1 at the Travelers Championship. Literally. We don't know the details, but video of the rogue vehicle went viral on Thursday night. Perhaps, there will be some super serious investigation (Do golf carts have a "black box"?) as to what happened, but it really doesn't matter, because it was quite a scene. And we can laugh about it now because no one got hurt. Although, one man came close!
GOLF
Golf.com

Ditch this club for more distance and lower scores

There is a good chance your 3-wood is doing more harm than good for your golf game, and I’m here to help explain why. The 3-wood is a unique specialty club in most golfers’ bags because it has to offer distance of the tee, but also be functional enough to hit a long shot high into the air off the fairway. It’s generally not overly difficult to find a 3-wood that does one of these two jobs well but to find one that does both can be an extremely difficult challenge.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schupak: Mo money, mo money, mo money. That's the talk of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Scottie Scheffler picked the right time to start winning PGA Tour titles and climb to No. 1 in the world. Thanks to the PGA Tour’s new long-term lucrative TV deal kicking in and purses surging this year, he set a new single-season record with $12,896,849 in prize money in 19 starts. There’s still 10 weeks remaining in the Tour’s 2021-22 season. Nice work, if you can get it.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour DECISION: LIV Golf rebels fined and suspended

The DP World Tour has decided on sanctions to implement on their players who competed in the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Golf Club on June 9-11. Each player will be fined £100,000 and the money raised from the fines will be shared equally into prize funds for upcoming tournaments and through the tour's Golf for Good programme for deserving charitable causes.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
554
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy