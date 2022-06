COVID-19 positivity rate in Sarasota County at 22% as of seven-day average through June 19, up slightly from June 12 figure of 21.7%, CDC says. Sarasota County’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbed slightly over the week, ending up with a seven-day average of 22% as of June 19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported. For the seven days through June 12, the figure was 21.7%.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO