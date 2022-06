Bec Rawlings is looking to avenge her loss to Paige VanZant in a different sport. Rawlings is set to return to action against Britain Beltran this Friday at BKFC 26. Without overlooking the danger presented by Beltran, the former UFC and Bellator veteran expressed interest in competing with Paige VanZant. The two ladies first met in August 2016 when VanZant finished Rawlings in the UFC.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO