Cincinnati, OH

Bengals QB Joe Burrow visits Lordstown Motors

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the brand ambassador for a few different local businesses and pops up here and there in that capacity.

One such moment happened this week when Burrow showed up at Lordstown Motors, toured the locale and even took a ride in the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck.

Burrow was initially announced as a brand ambassador for Lordstown Motors, the electric motor company based in Ohio, back in 2020.

“I really wanted to partner with Lordstown. I was extremely impressed with the Endurance today. It means a lot to get this plant back open. It means a lot to Ohio,” Burrow said, according to WKBN.

Burrow was also recently announced as the brand ambassador for Kroger to further his efforts in health initiatives and food scarcity.

