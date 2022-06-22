ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

LDS Church announces major effort to reduce water use

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UicPx_0gIwlID800

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced it will be committing to a reduction in water use.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the church says, “We all play a part in preserving the critical resources needed to sustain life — especially water — and we invite others to join us in reducing water use wherever possible.”

Left Fork Fire resurges: ‘Extreme fire behavior, rapid spread rate’

Members of the church live in different environmental circumstances throughout the world, some in wet regions experiencing flooding and some suffering serious drought.

The church says they have a responsibility to care for and “gratefully use what God has given,” to avoid wasting resources and “wisely use the bounty of the earth” to care for one another.

As the west coast of the U.S. continues experiencing major drought, the church says they are working to reduce water use in all buildings and facilities, including exterior landscaping.

They have installed “water-wise irrigation systems and low-flow plumbing systems” in buildings constructed since the early 2000s and continues to retrofit older systems.

Water conservation efforts include “the expansion of smart controllers, hydrometers, rain sensors, drip irrigation and use of secondary or reclaimed water.”

Netflix releases new limited series on FLDS Church and downfall of its leader, Warren Jeffs

The church states that the watering of lawns and landscapes at temples, meetinghouses and other buildings is being reduced, and in some cases, the landscape will be permitted to brown and become dormant.

Additionally, “planning is underway” to identify landscape changes that will permanently reduce water use. These include more native plants, low-utility lawns and water management practices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Boots of missing Idaho man found in Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah fugitive arrested with several drugs during police pursuit

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man who had an active warrant out for his arrest was surrounded and arrested by police at a Maverik gas station Wednesday. A Utah County Deputy was driving north on I-15 around 7:45 p.m. when he spotted 29-year-old Chad Michael Llewellyn of Spanish Fork. The deputy learned Llewellyn was a […]
ABC4

Billionaire Russell Weiner buys Utah’s most expensive home

PARK CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s most expensive home is no longer on the market. The home listed at $42 million was purchased by billionaire Russell Weiner for $39.6 Million. Weiner is the creator of Rockstar Energy Drink. According to the CEO of Engel & Völkers, Paul Benson, the deal set a record for most […]
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
Distractify

FLDS Church Leader Warren Jeffs Likely Won't Be a Free Man Ever Again

Thanks to the release of the Netflix documentary Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, viewers worldwide are becoming more familiar with the horrifying acts of Warren Jeffs. As the president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, also known as the FLDS Church, Warren spearheaded consistent sexual assault crimes on minors and openly practiced polygamy within his ranks.
PALESTINE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Warren Jeffs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lds Church#Water Management#Water Resources#Water Conservation#Water Rights#Flds Church
ABC4

Earthquake rattles Salt Lake County residents

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel that shaking this morning? Some Utah residents were jolted awake by a small earthquake that struck Salt Lake County on Friday morning. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Station, the quake originated about three kilometers northeast of Magna. The earthquake had a shallow depth of […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
BobVila

Throngs of Home Buyers Have Relocated to Drought-Stricken Regions—What That Means for the Water Crisis

Many people spend their lives dreaming of retiring to a warmer climate, but some are getting more than they bargained for in the Southwest. Parts of Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and California are currently experiencing a megadrought—the longest continuous streak of dryness in the past 1,200 years, and it’s predicted to persist until at least 2030.
ARIZONA STATE
MarketRealist

Where Are Warren Jeffs’ Many Children Now? FLDS Uncovered

Convicted sex offender and leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) Warren Jeffs is serving a lengthy prison term. His followers continue to listen to the polygamous leader, who has had dozens of wives and around 60 children. Where are Jeffs’ children now?. Article...
RELIGION
natureworldnews.com

Utah Faces an Environmental Catastrophe as the Great Salt Lake Continues to Dry Up

Here's what will happen if the Great Salt Lake, which has already decreased by two-thirds, continues to dry up:. The lake's flies and brine shrimp would die out - scientists say it could happen as early as this summer - posing a hazard to the 10 million migrating birds who visit the lake every year to dine on the small animals. Ski conditions would deteriorate in areas above Salt Lake City, a major source of revenue. The lake's profitable magnesium and other mineral exploitation may end.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Massive rockslide at drought-stricken Lake Powell caught on video

Boaters on Lake Powell this past weekend caught on camera a massive rockslide as it collapsed into the water.The footage shows the sandstone cliff starting to tilt toward the water below, before collapsing and sending a towering spray into the sky and large waves across the lake.Joseph Cook, from the Arizona Geological Survey, told Arizona’s Family News that the collapse could have been caused in part by the lake’s recent extremely low water levels. Mr Cook said that the rock cleaving could have been exacerbated by being saturated with water, and then drying out. ...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC4

Body found at mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Police say a body was found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon on Friday. Detectives are investigating after a man came across the dead body around 5:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked into the Rainbow Gardens shopping area and revealed that he had found a body. Ogden Police are not […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy