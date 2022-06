The final designs were completed for a full-scale renovation of Tom Golisano Field House, which is home to Ave Maria University’s men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams, as well as the sports medicine and strength and conditioning programs. Built in 2011, the 40,000-square-foot pre-engineered building at 4810 Kelleher St. in Ave Maria is being renovated and modernized inside and out with design plans from BSSW Architects. Outside, the building will feature insulated metal and translucent panels as well as exposed ground face block. Brick pavers and tropical landscaping complement the new exterior expression. Inside, the gymnasium will be spacious enough to host campus events, with a sound-proof curtain to split competition and practice courts that allow multiple teams to have practices or games at the same time. The design includes all-new playing surfaces in the gym, locker rooms, athletic department offices and training spaces. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

AVE MARIA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO