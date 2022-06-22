ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson’s Alex Mendez beats garbage tickets after campaign mudslinging

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

PATERSON — A municipal judge in Clifton last week dismissed two sanitation summonses issued against Paterson Councilman Alex Mendez more than 28 months ago.

The judge, Thomas Brunt, dismissed the tickets because the Paterson inspector wrote two names as defendant on the complaints, said Clifton’s deputy court administrator, Jihah Abdel-Aziz. The summonses — one for failure to recycle and another for not placing garbage bags in a container — list Mendez and his wife, Yohanny, as defendants.

Mendez said he felt vindicated fending off tickets that he argued stemmed from “political retaliation” against him by allies of Mayor Andre Sayegh. In February 2020, when the summonses were issued, Mendez was running for the 3rd Ward City Council seat in a contest political insiders saw as a steppingstone for Mendez to challenge Sayegh for Paterson’s top job.

“I never had a problem with recycling, but they were targeting me,” Mendez said this week.

“This is how he wins elections,” Mendez added, referring to Sayegh. “He uses his power to hurt people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqgvN_0gIwcTQQ00

After winning the council seat in 2020, Mendez finished a distant second to Sayegh in last month’s mayoral election. The Sayegh administration has not responded about whether it plans to refile the sanitation tickets against Mendez with only him as the defendant.

Schools: Paterson principal Felisa Van Liew retiring after 52-year career in education

NJ election commission: 2 Paterson council candidates violated finance reporting mandates

During the mayoral campaign, Sayegh was quick to emphasize Mendez's pending voting fraud indictment from Paterson's 2020 council elections as well as his $25,000 purchase in February of a Range Rover that turned out to have a stolen title. Mendez for the past two years has said the election fraud allegations filed against him by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office were orchestrated by Sayegh's friends in the governor's office.

"Alex Mendez always finds it convenient to blame me for all of his issues with the law," Sayegh said in April. "He should take responsibility for his actions and start abiding by the rules like everyone else."

Paterson Press reported in April that Mendez was the only person ticketed by city sanitation inspectors during the week in 2020 when he got his summonses. That story was based on summons records provided to a reporter by city officials in response to a public records request, as well as follow-up interviews with city officials.

The inspector, Juan Kivelier Sosa, contacted Paterson Press in early May and said the story was not accurate because he issued summonses to other city residents the same week in which he wrote the tickets against Mendez. Sosa sent Paterson Press a spreadsheet listing more than 60 tickets he issued during the week in question.

After getting the list from Sosa, Paterson Press on May 5 refiled its public records request for sanitation summonses with the city clerk’s office, noting that someone was asserting the city’s original response was incomplete. Almost seven weeks later, the city has yet to provide a response to the refiled records request.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson’s Alex Mendez beats garbage tickets after campaign mudslinging

Comments

Haydee Colon
2d ago

omg...you need to grow up and stop complaining 🙄 and putting the blame on others for everything.... i would never vote for anybody that's always making drama... that's for little kids...

Reply
3
 

Politics
themontclairgirl.com

Volunteering Opportunities in Essex County | Summer 2022

As the summer rolls in, so do the opportunities to give back to the community. Summer Fridays off from work or just a beautiful day outside make for great moments to take time for others who need support in the area. From community clean up days to volunteering at a race, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities in Essex County to meet others and support our neighbors at the same time. Read on to learn all about volunteer opportunities in Essex County for this summer.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
