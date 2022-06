Uvalde Consolidated ISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been placed on administrative leave, amid withering criticism of his response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. The decision comes after weeks of conflicting stories and a shifting narrative – and is far from the last word. Also: As Capitol Hill takes up a bipartisan gun safety bill, Texas Republicans are lambasting the Republican Texas senator at the center of talks. And: What does it mean to be resilient? A Texas coach on why we get resilience wrong and what science suggests we should get better at.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO