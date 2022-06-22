ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woj: James Harden, Sixers heading towards short contract extension

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Free agency begins at the end of June and for the Philadelphia 76ers, that means making sure all of their ducks are in a row.

The biggest to-do item is making sure James Harden is taken care of. They made a big deal to acquire him at the deadline, and they expect him and Joel Embiid to lead the Sixers to the top of the NBA mountain.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski hopped on “SportsCenter” and confirmed a report that Harden will opt in to his $47.4 million player option and the sides will agree on a two-year contract extension.

As the Sixers and Harden move forward, the focus is on putting the right pieces around him and Embiid so Philadelphia can properly contend for a title. The current focus is on two of Harden’s former teammates, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

