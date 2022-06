SAN FRANCISCO -- BART and SF Muni will be providing special service to help people get to and from the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride Parade Sunday.BART plans to increase service to accommodate the increased number of people in the system attending the parade.BART will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, running five-line service until 8 p.m. with additional special event trains as ridership warrants. After 8 p.m., BART will run 3-line service. BART anticipates full service on all lines. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Market and Beale Streets, which is closest to the Embarcadero Station. The procession ends at...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO