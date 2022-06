Some unsuspecting beachgoers recently shared the water with a group of about 100 stingrays. The rays swarmed the waters outside of Lani Kai Island Resort in Fort Myers, Florida. In a short video filmed from a balcony above the beach, the rays can be seen moving en masse as many oblivious swimmers splashed about in the shallow water.

