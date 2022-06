Though not necessarily the most important feature in your car, the infotainment interface is one of the key ways in which a driver can make a vehicle their own. Because of this, the relatively recent addition of Apple CarPlay to the Polestar 2 gained a great deal of attention from EV fans and potential buyers alike. This is because the Apple CarPlay system adds much to what you can do from inside your car as it's essentially a projection of what happens on your connected device. It allows you to play music more interactively, users can see their navigation path rather than simply hearing the directions read through the speakers, and it's easy to update since it's handled by your iPhone.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO