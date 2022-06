I signed up to run for the office of Belknap County Commissioner, District 3 (Alton, Barnstead, Gilford and Laconia Ward 2). I am running because I am a resident, property owner and want to help keep Belknap County one of the most beautiful areas in the United States. The director of Camp Constitution, a New Hampshire based charitable organization, the president of the Samuel L. Blumenfeld Literacy Foundation, a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. As a conservative Republican, I believe in limited government, lower taxes, and am a supporter of local law-enforcement.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO