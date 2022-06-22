Armed robbers in Nissan Rogue with Florida plates strike in multiple parts of city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday issued an alert about a string of armed robberies that stretched from Chinatown to Fulton Market to the Loop and Streeterville, and north all the way to East Lakeview.

The robberies all happened late Monday night, early Tuesday morning, and early Wednesday morning. All the incidents involve the robbers pulling up in a Nissan Rogue sport-utility vehicle with a Florida license plate.

In each incident, robbers armed with handguns got out of the SUV and demanded the victims' property before fleeing the scene.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

• At 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Hubbard Street;

• At 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Lower North Water Street;

• At 1:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Elm Street;

• At 12:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Green Street;

• At 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Green Street;

• At 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive;

• At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Canal Street;

• At 2:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue;

• At 2:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of North Broadway.

The robbers are described as three to five Black males and one Black female – all of medium height and weight and between the ages of 18 and 25. They have all been wearing black ski masks and black clothing, and are driving a white Nissan Rogue SUV with Florida license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.