ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Armed robbers in Nissan Rogue with Florida plates strike in multiple parts of city

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Toazf_0gIwQey100

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday issued an alert about a string of armed robberies that stretched from Chinatown to Fulton Market to the Loop and Streeterville, and north all the way to East Lakeview.

The robberies all happened late Monday night, early Tuesday morning, and early Wednesday morning. All the incidents involve the robbers pulling up in a Nissan Rogue sport-utility vehicle with a Florida license plate.

In each incident, robbers armed with handguns got out of the SUV and demanded the victims' property before fleeing the scene.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

• At 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Hubbard Street;

• At 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Lower North Water Street;

• At 1:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Elm Street;

• At 12:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Green Street;

• At 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Green Street;

• At 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive;

• At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Canal Street;

• At 2:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue;

• At 2:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of North Broadway.

The robbers are described as three to five Black males and one Black female – all of medium height and weight and between the ages of 18 and 25. They have all been wearing black ski masks and black clothing, and are driving a white Nissan Rogue SUV with Florida license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Comments / 9

guest
2d ago

Typical ,usually cars and trucks with stolen out of state plates -be aware especially if you see young b men in vehicle

Reply
5
Related
cwbchicago.com

River North carjacking crew strikes again in Andersonville overnight. Some get arrested, others keep committing crimes.

An armed carjacking team took a man’s Cadillac at gunpoint in River North on Thursday evening and then hijacked a rideshare driver in Andersonville two hours later. Two members of the crew were arrested after they crashed the second vehicle in Edgewater. The rest of the group continued committing crimes, apparently unaware of their colleagues’ fate.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Chicago Police Officers Are No Longer Allowed To Chase People On Foot

Chicago police officers will no longer be able to chase people on foot who have run away or have committed minor offenses, the Chicago Police Department said Tuesday. NPR reports the directive comes more than a year after two-foot pursuits ended with police shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo and a 22- year-old Anthony Alvarez. The new policy gives the Chicago Police Department something it’s never had; permanent and clear rules on when officers can and can’t engage in activity that can endanger themselves, the person they’re chasing, or bystanders.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man shot during armed robbery in River North, amid warning of recent holdups downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man during an armed robbery in the River North neighborhood early Thursday.CBS 2's Tara Molina has been tracking violent crime at an all time high in that area.A 26-year-old man was standing near State Street and Grand Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, when a man walked up to him with a gun, demanding his stuff. He refused and they got into a fight. That's when the 26-year-old was shot in the wrist.The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Rogue#Robbers#Property Crime#Fulton Market#East Wacker Drive
nadignewspapers.com

Man shot in apparent-road rage incident on Lawrence Avenue in Jefferson Park

A 33-year-old man is listed in good condition after being shot during an apparent road-rage incident at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, near the Kennedy Expressway in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police. Two vehicles reportedly were cutting each other off...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed men rob 3 women, pistol-whip 1, in West Town hold-up

Armed robbers robbed three women, pistol-whipping one of them, on a West Town street overnight, police said. The hold-ups are part of a wave of armed robberies that have hit parts of the city during late night hours this week. The women, two 35-year-olds and a 36-year-old, were walking in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with burglarizing businesses

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing property from several businesses earlier this year. On January 6, 2022, numerous people broke into businesses on Chicago's North Side and stole property. Emma Murphy, 27, was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the crimes, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
fox32chicago.com

Driver charged with striking police officer directing traffic in Jackson Park

CHICAGO - A man was charged driving a stolen car into a Chicago police officer who was directing traffic last year in Jackson Park on the South Side. A Chicago police sergeant was directing traffic when 21-year-old Joshua Hudson struck him with a stolen vehicle and dragged him on June 11, 2021 in the 1700 block of East Hayes Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Annual Roll N Peace bike ride - addressing crime in Englewood - returns Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pedaling to tackle the issue of gun violence. A Chicago neighborhood is in high gear preparing for a huge bike ride that took a break last year. CBS 2' Steven Graves has more on its meaning this time around."I've always liked fitness and health.""That's something that I think a lot of children in the community need to expose themselves to." "A lot of that has been tarnished with the image of violence or being hurt if they go outside and play. So, what keeps me coming back, I want the youth in Englewood and the residents to know...
CHICAGO, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Arrest made in Verizon armed robbery

A Chicago man already on electronic monitoring for a previous robbery has been charged in connection with last week's armed robbery of Hinsdale's Verizon Wireless store and is being held without bond. Stephon Little, 29, 10047 S. Forest Ave., Chicago, was arrested in Ford Heights Friday following the June 16...
HINSDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

3 shot, including two 15-year-old boys in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are shot including two 15-year-old boys in the Chatham neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police said around 3:10 p.m., two boys and a woman, 30, were on the sidewalk, in the 8100 block of South King Drive, when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired shots.The first 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The second 15-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.There's no information on if anyone is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gas thieves damage delivery truck frustrating victims while stealing fuel

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Only on 2Brazen thieves caught on camera crawling under a truck and draining fuel from the gas tank. It's just another sign of what people will do when gas prices soar above $5.00 a gallon.It's a disturbing trend reported in other cities, now seen here. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from Crystal Lake, where it all happened.  The owners at Gulgren Appliance said they were shocked to find one of their delivery trucks on empty, and that they were the victims of a crime that's happening nationwide.They now want to warn others that it could happen to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy