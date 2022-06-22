ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Zoo Montana opens for ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ as protestors gather outside

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NV6Q6_0gIwPKXo00

BILLINGS, Mont. - Protestors have gathered outside of ZooMontana protesting the "Drag Queen Story Hour" happening Wednesday.

Around 75 people gathered outside the zoo ahead of the event.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says there are police at the event hired by the zoo to ensure things stay safe as a precaution.

As of Tuesday morning, around 170 tickets were sold to the event 406 Pride said.

Zoo Montana Director, Jeff Ewelt tells our Melanie Willardson they are holding the event at the zoo for the community within the community that needs it.

“Families are in [the zoo] having fun, they’re laughing, what’s wrong with that?” Ewelt said. “That’s what this is all about, we couldn’t be more excited.”

We will continue to follow Wednesday's event and speak with parents. Follow along for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queen Story Hour#At The Zoo#Zoomontana
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy