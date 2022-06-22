ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Omkant Pandey Receives NSF CAREER Award

stonybrook.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Science Foundation (NSF) has once again recognized research excellence in the Department of Computer Science at Stony Brook University by awarding assistant professor Omkant Pandey a Faculty Early CAREER Development grant. Pandey is a leading member of the National Security Institute at Stony Brook University. He teaches...

news.stonybrook.edu

