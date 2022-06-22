ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Meridian considering proposals to raise certain fees

By By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5PjD_0gIwJa7E00

Meridian is considering increasing the fees a resident must pay to remove the boot from a car or retrieve a pet from the pound.

The car fees were last updated in 2019 and the impound fees in 2013. But the reasons for the proposed increases are very different. For the car fees, Allen Sparhawk of Deep Six Security Services requested an increase from a cap of $100 to $150 because of rising costs for his business.

“I never thought in a million years that we would be where we’re at today with the cost of anything,” Sparhawk said at a council meeting Tuesday night. “That’s back when I was paying people $10 an hour for a part-time job. Now I’m forced to pay $15 an hour or I have no employees whatsoever.”

He added gas prices and insurance prices are also up.

“I understand your reaction of, ‘Oh man, that’s a pretty significant increase,’” Sparhawk said. “My fees stayed the same for six years.”

Meridian passed an ordinance in 2019 requiring everyone who immobilizes vehicles in the city to be licensed and follow certain standards, according to a city memo. The ordinance also specifies a limit on the fee a company can charge to remove a boot.

In 2019, there were three such companies operating in Meridian, the memo said. However, there is now only one company: Deep Six Security Services.

In their discussion, council members questioned whether the government needed to be regulating the price. Councilmember Liz Strader asked if the city was granting a monopoly with the licenses.

However, Deputy City Attorney Emily Kane said, there are an infinite number of licenses, there just happens to be only one company that can immobilize vehicles.

The state regulates towing, both Sparhawk and Kane said at the meeting.

Plus, the reason for regulating the industry is to protect against bad actors and predatory practices, City Attorney Bill Nary said.

“What had happened sometimes back in the ‘90s in Boise, at 3 a.m. in the morning, the price was suddenly a lot more expensive,” Nary said. “Because you could charge it.”

Later on, Strader said, “I think the issue there with regulating the fee makes sense so people aren’t getting taken advantage of … hopefully $150, given that it is a huge increase, would get you through the next few years without having to come back to us.”

For the impound fees, one issue is Meridian has the lowest such fees in the Treasure Valley, Kane said in her presentation. The city contracts with the Idaho Humane Society for animal control and shelter services, according to a city memo.

Historically, Meridian’s impound fees spiked in the late 1990s. But in 2013, the city made the fee $10 for a dog and $12.50 for a cat.

The council is looking at raising the fees to $50 for a dog, $75 for a vicious dog or bite case, and $15 for a cat. Kane, the deputy city attorney, also proposed a new fee, $150, for livestock.

Part of the goal is to recuperate more of the cost that it takes to capture a dog, impound them and fill out a report. Cats have a lower proposed fee increase because most people bring cats in, Kane said.

Currently, the city collects 100% of the impound fees, but Kane also recommended clarifying the agreement with the Idaho Humane Society to say that. With the new fees, Kane projected revenue could go from $2,000 to $3,000 up to over $14,000 for fiscal year 2023.

“If we charged a true cost, this fee might be so high that people would not go and redeem their animals,” Kane said. “This fee is only collected when the humane society impounds a dog or cat and it is redeemed.”

The next steps for the council are to hold a public hearing on the impound fees, Kane said at the meeting. The hearing on these fees will be in August or September, according to the city.

The proposed booting fees will be submitted to the city council at its July 19 meeting, but a public hearing is not required.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kboi.com

City of Meridian considers fee increases

Meridian is considering increasing the fees a resident must pay to remove the boot from their car or retrieve their pet from the pound. The car fees were last updated in 2019 and the impound fees in 2013. The Idaho Press reports, for the car fees an increase from $100...
MERIDIAN, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

John Brunelle – Powerlist – 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in Idaho

As the executive director of Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC), John Brunelle has overseen more mixed-use and multiunit development than any other urban renewal authority in Idaho. For more than a decade in his role, he has coordinated financial investments that have led to the construction of numerous public facilities and infrastructure in Downtown Boise. His ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho

It was a very 2022 get-together: women who connected on social media, meeting in person for the first time over wine and hors d’oeuvres at a business that teaches computer coding — to talk about what comes next when you leave a career in health care. Although it is well established that Americans rarely stay […] The post The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Meridian, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
kboi.com

City of Boise not changing COVID-19 protocols

Ada and Canyon counties are among the areas where coronavirus is spreading most aggressively and classified as “rapid riser counties” by the CDC. Despite high COVID-19 levels, the City of Boise is NOT changing any protocols at this time. A city representative told CBS 2 news they are...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Agri Beef Co.’s $1.8M Gift to Install and Upgrade North Endzone Video Board

BOISE, Idaho – Thanks to a generous $1.8 million commitment from Agri Beef, a family-owned and operated producer of Double R Ranch beef headquartered in Boise, Idaho, a high-definition video board will be installed on the existing support structure in the north endzone of Albertsons Stadium for the 2022 season, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Friday.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise

Idaho is filling up too fast. There’s just no way around it, and when you see the clever signs and bumper stickers saying things like, “no vacancy,” or, “don’t California my Idaho,” it leads you to believe that Idahoans aren’t exactly fond or on board with the sudden influx of people.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Kane
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Housing Crisis Forcing More Idahoans to Live in RV Parks

MERIDIAN — Every day, the Meridian KOA turns away eight to 12 people seeking a month-to-month spot for rent at the RV park, according to manager Ron Lundquist. The demand for long-term spots for rent has increased in recent years at the park. Today, the Meridian KOA reserves 150 spots for monthly rates; that is roughly 40% of the park.
MERIDIAN, ID
boisedev.com

Apartments could replace two long-standing Boise restaurant buildings

Two long-standing Boise restaurants could be torn down if a preliminary plan filed with the City of Boise moves forward. CA Ventures, a Chicago-based development firm, held a pre-application meeting with the city last week for a three-building apartment project at the corner of Capitol Blvd. and Yale Ln. The project would replace Elmer’s restaurant, Papa Joe’s restaurant, and an empty surface lot.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

With high gas prices, more Idahoans calling AAA for fuel deliveries

NAMPA, Idaho — Despite gas prices lowering nationwide, they're continuing to go up in Idaho. As of Friday morning, the average price of a tank of gas in the Gem state was $5.20 a gallon, according to AAA. That's about 30 cents higher than the current national average. With...
NAMPA, ID
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown Sold

Noble Investment Group today announced the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Boise | Downtown, capping more than $1.0 billion of investment activity over the past year. Boise is the Pacific Northwest's third most populous region behind Seattle and Portland, known for its combination of urban lifestyle and outdoor adventure. The city is rapidly growing due to its affordability and quality of life, ranking No. 1 on Indeed's list of cities with the fastest job growth and among Forbes list of Fastest-Growing City in America. The city is home to three Fortune 500 companies, Albertsons, Inc., Boise Cascade, and Micron Technology Inc., as well as numerous corporate headquarters, including the Simplot World Headquarters, one block from the hotel.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Back To Us#Livestock
KIVI-TV

Abortions will soon be banned in Idaho. Here's how far you'd have to travel to the nearest Planned Parenthood.

BOISE, Idaho — Today's ruling will have a huge impact on women in states where abortion will become illegal. Abortions will be banned in Idaho in 30 days with exceptions only for rape, incest and to protect the mother's life. For those seeking an abortion but do not fall in those categories, how far would someone have to travel within the region to get care?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Roe v. Wade overturned: Idaho's ban to take effect in 30 days, officials react

BOISE, Idaho — The Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, officially triggering Idaho's abortion ban. Idaho is one of nine states with a trigger law that would make abortions illegal. Idaho's trigger law from 2020 will take effect in 30 days and ban all abortions except in the case of rape or incest or to protect the mother's life. Idaho code states anyone who performs an abortion could face two to five years in prison. Gov. Brad Little signed a law in 2020, including a trigger provision, making abortion a crime for the doctor performing the procedure now that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.
IDAHO STATE
US News and World Report

Idaho to Sell 'High-End' Island in Payette Lake Near McCall

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home

No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

CDH recommends masks, testing, vaccines as Idaho Covid numbers rise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Central District Health is recommending masks, testing and vaccination as the Covid levels continue to rise. The area CDH covers Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, and it has recently hit high/orange community levels of COVID-19. While Boise is not changing its protocols at the moment, the CDH still recommends that people take precautions against the virus.
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […] The post Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy