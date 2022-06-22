Meridian considering proposals to raise certain fees

Meridian is considering increasing the fees a resident must pay to remove the boot from a car or retrieve a pet from the pound.

The car fees were last updated in 2019 and the impound fees in 2013. But the reasons for the proposed increases are very different. For the car fees, Allen Sparhawk of Deep Six Security Services requested an increase from a cap of $100 to $150 because of rising costs for his business.

“I never thought in a million years that we would be where we’re at today with the cost of anything,” Sparhawk said at a council meeting Tuesday night. “That’s back when I was paying people $10 an hour for a part-time job. Now I’m forced to pay $15 an hour or I have no employees whatsoever.”

He added gas prices and insurance prices are also up.

“I understand your reaction of, ‘Oh man, that’s a pretty significant increase,’” Sparhawk said. “My fees stayed the same for six years.”

Meridian passed an ordinance in 2019 requiring everyone who immobilizes vehicles in the city to be licensed and follow certain standards, according to a city memo. The ordinance also specifies a limit on the fee a company can charge to remove a boot.

In 2019, there were three such companies operating in Meridian, the memo said. However, there is now only one company: Deep Six Security Services.

In their discussion, council members questioned whether the government needed to be regulating the price. Councilmember Liz Strader asked if the city was granting a monopoly with the licenses.

However, Deputy City Attorney Emily Kane said, there are an infinite number of licenses, there just happens to be only one company that can immobilize vehicles.

The state regulates towing, both Sparhawk and Kane said at the meeting.

Plus, the reason for regulating the industry is to protect against bad actors and predatory practices, City Attorney Bill Nary said.

“What had happened sometimes back in the ‘90s in Boise, at 3 a.m. in the morning, the price was suddenly a lot more expensive,” Nary said. “Because you could charge it.”

Later on, Strader said, “I think the issue there with regulating the fee makes sense so people aren’t getting taken advantage of … hopefully $150, given that it is a huge increase, would get you through the next few years without having to come back to us.”

For the impound fees, one issue is Meridian has the lowest such fees in the Treasure Valley, Kane said in her presentation. The city contracts with the Idaho Humane Society for animal control and shelter services, according to a city memo.

Historically, Meridian’s impound fees spiked in the late 1990s. But in 2013, the city made the fee $10 for a dog and $12.50 for a cat.

The council is looking at raising the fees to $50 for a dog, $75 for a vicious dog or bite case, and $15 for a cat. Kane, the deputy city attorney, also proposed a new fee, $150, for livestock.

Part of the goal is to recuperate more of the cost that it takes to capture a dog, impound them and fill out a report. Cats have a lower proposed fee increase because most people bring cats in, Kane said.

Currently, the city collects 100% of the impound fees, but Kane also recommended clarifying the agreement with the Idaho Humane Society to say that. With the new fees, Kane projected revenue could go from $2,000 to $3,000 up to over $14,000 for fiscal year 2023.

“If we charged a true cost, this fee might be so high that people would not go and redeem their animals,” Kane said. “This fee is only collected when the humane society impounds a dog or cat and it is redeemed.”

The next steps for the council are to hold a public hearing on the impound fees, Kane said at the meeting. The hearing on these fees will be in August or September, according to the city.

The proposed booting fees will be submitted to the city council at its July 19 meeting, but a public hearing is not required.