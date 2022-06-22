ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA Supreme Court Won't Hear Case of Man Convicted of Girlfriend's Murder

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a Montebello man who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend in a Baldwin Park motel room, where her body was discovered nearly a week later.

Nicolas Manos, now 36, is serving a 25-year-to-life sentence for the June 2017 killing of Nancy Ester Mederos.

In a 2-1 ruling in March, a panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense's contention that there was insufficient evidence of premeditation and deliberation to support Manos' June 2019 conviction for first-degree murder.

The appellate court panel's majority noted that Manos -- whose relationship with the woman was "volatile and marred by violence" -- failed to help the 19-year-old woman after he inflicted "severe and repeated injuries," did not call 911 after he struck her because he did not want to go to jail, sent taunting text messages to one of her friends and "had the presence of mind to reassure the victim's family she was alive and safe."

In a dissenting opinion, Associate Justice Lamar Baker wrote that there was "substantial evidence" that Manos "committed murder, but not premeditated and deliberate first degree murder." Baker concluded that "the evidence does not justify a first degree murder conviction."

Police were summoned to the motel after a housekeeper spotted someone who was possibly unconscious on the bed on June 30, 2017. Police subsequently found the victim's body on the floor.

She had been dead for six days and died of blunt force trauma and other undetermined factors, according to coroner's records.

Manos was arrested the following day by Baldwin Park police.

davisvanguard.org

Murder Conviction Collapses in Orange County In Wake of Evidence Scandal

Santa Ana, CA – The murder conviction of Ramon Alvarez was overturned by a US District Court Central District of California in March. In late May, Assistant Orange County DA Troy Pino wrote, “After a thorough review of the case, the Office of the Orange County District Attorney has elected not to retry Mr. Alvarez in this case.”
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight Wrongful Death Case Over 2015 Killing Of Terry Carter Ends In Mistrial

Los Angeles, CA – Suge Knight has been incarcerated since 2015 when he was arrested for the killing of Terry Carter near the set of the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton. But, that didn’t mean he was immune from additional consequences. Shortly after his arrest, the victim’s family (widow Lillian and daughters Crystal and Nekaya) filed a civil suit against the former Death Row Records CEO.
foxla.com

Man charged with hate crime in North Hollywood drive-thru assault arrested

LOS ANGELES - A man charged with a hate crime for allegedly attacking an Asian-American family at a North Hollywood drive-thru last month is now in custody, according to authorities. Nicholas Weber, 31, of Sylmar was arrested this week the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Weber is...
