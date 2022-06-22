ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nativity School in Worcester says donations pouring in following controversy over Black Lives Matter, Pride flags

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

WORCESTER – The Nativity School said it is getting more community support after the Diocese of Worcester stripped it of its Catholic affiliation.

Bishop Robert McManus announced last week the school can no longer call itself Catholic because continued to fly the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags despite being told to take them down.

Nativity School president Thomas McKenney said in just the last week, they have raised more than $125,000. McKenney said the school also received an anonymous gift of $250,000 in April after McManus first asked for the flags to be removed.

The nativity school is no longer allowed to have mass following the decision.

The Diocese of Worcester said the flags represent agendas that contradict Catholic teachings.

Nativity School is independently funded and does not receive money from the Diocese.

nope
2d ago

Still don’t see the issue. They can’t be recognized as a Catholic school if they refuse to follow the tenets of the faith. It seems that the money they’re receiving will sustain them for a while, but then what?

Frank G
2d ago

It's only temporary. I'm not religious but if they don't want to play by the rules then they can take a hike.

