Nativity School in Worcester says donations pouring in following controversy over Black Lives Matter, Pride flags

WORCESTER – The Nativity School said it is getting more community support after the Diocese of Worcester stripped it of its Catholic affiliation.

Bishop Robert McManus announced last week the school can no longer call itself Catholic because continued to fly the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags despite being told to take them down.

Nativity School president Thomas McKenney said in just the last week, they have raised more than $125,000. McKenney said the school also received an anonymous gift of $250,000 in April after McManus first asked for the flags to be removed.

The nativity school is no longer allowed to have mass following the decision.

The Diocese of Worcester said the flags represent agendas that contradict Catholic teachings.

Nativity School is independently funded and does not receive money from the Diocese.