ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Tourists flood back to Yellowstone National Park as it reopens its southern loop after historic floods battered Montana and knocked out major roads

By Associated Press, Alex Hammer For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Throngs of visitors flocked back to Yellowstone National Park for the first time Wednesday, after historic floods forced officials to close the park down this past week.

Several thousand cars, trucks and recreational vehicles were seen up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopened Wednesday morning.

The renowned national park, situated principally in northwestern Wyoming and partly in southern Montana and eastern Idaho, reopened its southern loop, following record floods that reshaped the park's rivers and canyons.

The flooding in the park began on June 13, spurring park officials to order roughly 10,000 visitors to evacuate the grounds, after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following a torrent of rainfall.

The dayslong downpour reportedly exceeded five inches in parts of the park accelerated the spring snowmelt, which yielded another five inches of liquid.

Photos and video the park uploaded by park official showed mud-mixed water surging through sections of road that had been knocked out due to the flooding, and subsequent mudslides and rockslides.

River levels, meanwhile, surged to dangerous levels not seen in centuries, with the famed Yellowstone River in Corwin Springs, Montana, rising 6 feet from Sunday and Monday to its highest level ever - a 1 in 500-year event, according to a US Geological Survey.

On Wednesday, in a partial reopening, park managers raised the gates at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since, as the cost and scope of the damage continues to be assessed - with photos showing entire pieces of road in the sprawling park collapsed on itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJO8S_0gIwIdnc00
Visitors flocked back to Yellowstone National Park in droves Wednesday, after historic floods forced officials to close the park down this past week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itdUE_0gIwIdnc00
Several thousand cars, trucks and recreational vehicles were seen up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopened Wednesday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXrve_0gIwIdnc00
The renowned national park, situated principally in northwestern Wyoming and partly in southern Montana and eastern Idaho, reopened its southern loop, following record floods that reshaped the park's rivers and canyons. Visitors are pictured waiting outside the park's south entrance to gain entry to the park Wednesday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mw2H4_0gIwIdnc00
Many of the premier attractions at Yellowstone, America's first national park, was again viewable, including the iconic Old Faithful geyser. Pictured are thousands of taking in the legendary hot spring Wednesday

Many of the premier attractions at Yellowstone, America's first national park, was again viewable, including the iconic Old Faithful geyser. Photos show thousands of onlookers flocking to the legendary hot spring, which regularly shoots towering bursts of steaming water like clockwork more than a dozen times a day.

However, the bears, wolves and bison that roam the park's Lamar Valley and the thermal features around Mammoth Hot Springs, remained out of reach.

The wildlife-rich northern half of the park, set in Montana, will remain shuttered until at least early July, and key routes into the park remain blocked near the tourist towns of Gardiner, Red Lodge and Cooke City.

According to officials, roughly 2,000-3,000 vehicles entered the park within the first few hours it opened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwJMQ_0gIwIdnc00
According to officials, roughly 2,000-3,000 vehicles entered the park within the first few hours it opened. Pictured are cars lined up outside the park's west entrance early Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJpZG_0gIwIdnc00
A bison is pictured backing up already rife traffic in the park's Hayden Valley Wednesday, as the creature crosses a road in the Hayden Valley portion of the park, set in Wyoming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcvLc_0gIwIdnc00
Dozens of vehicles lined up outside Yellowstone National Park's entrance on Wednesday prior to the park's soft reopening

License plates at the east entrance near Wapiti, Wyoming, indicated they were from Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Colorado, British Columbia in Canada and other places. The first visitors going through didn´t have to contend with other traffic, but they had to watch for marmots on the road.

Park managers had been bracing for throngs as the park celebrated its 150th anniversary a year after it tallied a record 4.9 million visits.

Muris Demirovic, 43, of Miami and his 70-year-old mother arrived at the east entrance at about 5:30 am Wednesday and were second in a line of dozens of cars.

He and his mother, who is from Bosnia, were on a cross country trip visiting national parks and Yellowstone was at the top of their list.

However, when they arrived, it was closed due to flooding. Demirovic and his mother toured Cody, Wyoming, went to a rodeo, walked some trails and visited a museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mIpn_0gIwIdnc00
The flooding in the park began on June 13, spurring park officials to order roughly 10,000 visitors to evacuate the grounds, after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following record rainfall. A river flows through a missing section of a key bridge that leads to the tourist town of Fishtail, Montana on Friday, after the flooding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRhrX_0gIwIdnc00
A Yellowstone National Park ranger is seen standing near a road wiped out by flooding along the Gardner River the week before, near Gardiner, in Montana, Sunday. Park officials said they hope to open most of the park within two weeks after it was shuttered in the wake of the floods
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tss09_0gIwIdnc00
A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Montana, on June 15 after the flooding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjqvE_0gIwIdnc00
A road in Gardiner, Montana, is pictured on June 15 cleaved in half by rising water from the Gardner River from flooding at the park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsRH2_0gIwIdnc00
The river carved a new route in the road, destroying an entire section of the park's all-important infrastructure, photos show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfxWd_0gIwIdnc00
The Gardner River is pictured in an overflowed state on Sunday, after record rainfall combined with snowmelt saw the region experience floods not seen in centuries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJtfU_0gIwIdnc00
This handout provided by the National Park Service shows the damage done to the North Entrance Road on Saturday

They had planned to leave the Yellowstone area on Monday, but stayed when they learned the park would re-open this week.

'This is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for me and my mom, so I had to make sure she sees this,' he said.

To keep visitor numbers down while repairs continue, park managers will use a system that only allows cars with even-numbered last digits on their license plates to enter on even days, while vehicles with odd-numbered last numbers can come on odd days.

Groups of visitors traveling together in different cars are exempt from the license plate system as well as people with reservations at campgrounds and hotels in the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cv2b4_0gIwIdnc00
Visitors from France cook breakfast next to their car outside the south entrance of Yellowstone National Park, one of three entrances to reopen Wednesday. License plates at the east entrance near Wapiti, Wyoming, indicated others were from Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Colorado, British Columbia in Canada and other places
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIT4X_0gIwIdnc00
A man exits his camper before sunrise at the recently reopened south entrance of Yellowstone National Park, in Wyoming Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XmDi_0gIwIdnc00
Visitors take pictures of a bison herd in the Hayden Valley, Montana, portion of the park Wednesday as it once again welcomes guests
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCxso_0gIwIdnc00
People watch the eruption of Old Faithful Geyser Wednesday. Perhaps the park's most recognizable attraction, the geyser has been active for the past 135 years

If traffic along the park´s 400 miles (644 kilometers) of roads becomes unmanageable, Yellowstone Superintendent Cameron Sholly said officials will impose a reservation system to enter the park.

Along the road to Yellowstone´s south entrance in Wyoming, a long and slow-moving line of cars snaked along a road with a sign that had been flashing 'Yellowstone closed' for days but on Wednesday alerted drivers that the park was open but with restricted access.

'We were hoping to be in at a decent hour but it doesn´t look like that´s going to happen,' said Gracie Brennan of Kentucky, gesturing to the line.

Brennan and two of her friends were going to Yellowstone as part of a tour of various national parks. They were supposed to be on the road Wednesday to the Badlands but changed their plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Bxk2_0gIwIdnc00
A ranger checks cars in at the south entrance of Yellowstone National Park Wednesday, after the park's more-than-weeklong closure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCYJV_0gIwIdnc00
A park ranger is pictured preparing to open the south entrance of Yellowstone National Park Wednesday morning, to welcome thousands of guests following the closures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cxi91_0gIwIdnc00
Muris Demirovic, 43, of Miami arrived at the east entrance at about 5:30 am Wednesday as thousands of cars lined up to gain entry to to the newly reopened park

'Old Faithful was the main thing I wanted to see, so if we can get there, which ever way we got to go, it doesn´t really matter,' Brennan said.

The reopening comes as officials in Yellowstone are still tallying the extent of the damage.

Based on other national park disasters, it could take years and carry a steep price tag to rebuild.

It´s an environmentally sensitive landscape with a huge underground plumbing system that feeds into the park´s geysers, hot springs and other thermal features.

Construction season only runs from the spring thaw until the first snowfall, a narrow window that means some roads could receive only temporary fixes this year.

That's turned some Montana communities into dead ends instead of being gateways to Yellowstone, a blow to their tourism-dependent economies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vs90K_0gIwIdnc00
A park ranger stationed at the park's south entrance is pictured shortly before the gates were raised Wednesday, to once again welcome visitors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gmqp_0gIwIdnc00
A boy waves from his car Wednesday morning as he and thousands of other patiently wait to gain entry to the iconic park 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjLqA_0gIwIdnc00
Cars, campers and trucks were seen lining up before sunrise as enormous amounts of revelers traveled from far and wide for the park's partial reopening

They're also still struggling to clean up damage to several hundred homes and businesses that were swamped by flooding on the Yellowstone, Stillwater and Clarks Fork rivers.

In Red Lodge, one of those gateway towns cut off from the park, most businesses are open even as flood cleanup continues.

The Montana Department of Transportation is beginning repairs to the road between Red Lodge and the scenic Beartooth Highway and the National Park Service is working to restore access to some areas in the northern part of the park.

'We have to remain optimistic, but we also have to remain realistic that there´s a lot of things going on and a lot of moving pieces to make it happen,' said Tim Weamer, who does marketing for the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce.

'We're optimistic that we'll survive,' he said. 'We're not going to have the summer we were hoping for.'

For others the rebound may come faster.

Yellowstone tour guide Derek Draimin said Tuesday he was fully booked up Wednesday with four groups that will be headed into the park.

He expected large crowds of people hoping to be among the first inside after the rare and record flooding.

Draimin lost about 25 tours because of the flood but said he and others could get a bump as tourists who can´t get in through the park´s northern entrances get funneled through West Yellowstone, where his company, Yellowstone Adventure Tours, is based.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who received criticism last week for not disclosing he was out of the country until two days after the flooding hit Yellowstone and parts of southern Montana, was not at the park for Wednesday´s reopening.

Spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said Gianforte was scheduled to meet with Cabinet members and be briefed on flood response and recovery in his state. Some flooding is also occurring in the Flathead Valley in western Montana, where a man died in a rafting accident on the swollen Flathead River on Tuesday.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon also wasn't in the park, said his spokesperson Michael Pearlman.

Tiffany Jahn from Kenosha, Wisconsin, who was with her husband and daughter in the line at the south entrance in Wyoming, said she was excited to see anything that was still open and especially hoping to catch a glimpse of the park´s wildlife.

'We were actually coming last week and we were getting messages... saying 'Don't come, don't come,' she said. 'But we were already out here so we kind of just altered our plans and made it work.'

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Little-Known U.S. River Gorge That’s Deeper than the Grand Canyon

Discover the Little-Known U.S. River Gorge That's Deeper than the Grand Canyon. A gorge deeper than the Grand Canyon? Yes, it actually exists! Between Idaho and Oregon in the United States lies a fissure so wide and so deep that it actually rivals its Arizonan cousin. This canyon is as rich in history as it is impressive in size.
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Yellowstone, MT
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Wapiti, WY
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
a-z-animals.com

Lake Mead Is So Low It’s Revealed An 1865 Ghost Town

Most people don’t know that Nevada is home to an underwater ghost town. While it’s true that Nevada is full of Wild West ghost towns, most of them were from the glory days of gold mining and westward expansion. However, St. Thomas is a ghost town unlike any...
NEVADA STATE
105.5 The Fan

A Look at The Largest Fish Ever Caught in Idaho

There’s nothing quite like fishing on a nice hot day. You’ve got the sound of water flowing, an ice chest full of cold brews, sunshine, and the chance to experience arguably one of the most gratifying feelings a human being could experience: catching a fish. With summertime weather in full effect, you may be considering hitting the amazing rivers and lakes that Idaho has to offer to do some fishing. With that in mind, the fishermen of Idaho have accomplished some amazing feats throughout history.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
Axios

Historic wildfires rage across Alaska

Alaska is experiencing its worst start to the wildfire season, with more than 1 million acres of land already burned. Why it matters: Tremendous amounts of carbon and other greenhouse gases are locked away in Alaska's permafrost, but warming temperatures and increased fire activity may be freeing more of these gases by melting this frozen layer.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Yellowstone National Park#National Parks#Yellowstone River#Gat
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

438K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy