Washington, DC

Dan & Tanya Snyder, Jason Wright Respond to Roger Goodell Testimony on Commanders

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhtY4_0gIwFULE00

The statement discusses the changes made by the organization.

After Wednesday's two-and-a-half-hour hearing in front of the House Oversight Committee, Washington Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder released a statement along with team president Jason Wright.

In the statement, the Snyders and Wright use the opportunity to highlight the positive changes made within the organization since Dan Snyder stepped back from day-to-day operations a year ago.

The statement was titled "A Reminder of Two Years of Progress" and highlights the organization's initiatives to create a positive work environment.

Various subsections in the statement highlight the team's efforts to create a more diverse workplace, which includes the examples of hiring Ron Rivera, the NFL's only Latino head coach, and Wright, the first Black president in the league. The letter also points out the organization's protocols for complaints if needed to be made and the implementation of an employee survey, which yielded positive results in January 2022.

The positive reports came from an independent firm called Vestry Laight that the Commanders hired to conduct an investigation on the workplace environment.

The report also lists several anonymous comments that provides examples of positive change within the organization.

The statement ends with a concluding paragraph that condemns the statements made by media members commenting on the team's workplace environment.

"We believe the statements that have been made in the media critical of our organization do not accurately reflect our positive transformation and the current reality of the Washington Commanders organization that exists today. Such statements do a disservice to the nearly 300 Commanders employees who are feeling greater pride in the team today than at any time in recent history because they are part of an organization that is getting it right and setting a league-wide standard on the issues raised by the Committee. There is simply no committee more knowledgeable on the Washington Commanders than our own team members. We are extraordinarily grateful for your efforts in creating a place where all feel welcome. We see you and are proud of you."

During the hearing, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) issued a subpoena to Dan Snyder, and he will be expected to testify in front of the Committee next week.

