Mateusz Gamrot plots 'five rounds of violence' with Arman Tsarukyan in UFC on ESPN 38 headliner

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Mateusz Gamrot wants to make the most of his first octagon headliner at UFC on ESPN 38.

Gamrot (20-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) is set to meet Arman Tsarukyan (18-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in a clash of rising lightweight contenders on Saturday at the UFC Apex. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN2.

The Polish fighter said it is “an honor” to be placed atop the card in just his fifth appearance with the company, but the timing couldn’t be better because he’s in his “prime” right now.

So people were surprised the UFC opted to book Gamrot and Tsarukyan against each other at this stage of their careers given their future potential. However, Gamrot said it’s a product of no one else accepting fights with them. Now that it’s happening, he intends on delivering an epic battle.

“Nobody want to fight with Arman, a lot of people are scared of him,” Gamrot told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 38 media day. “Nobody want to fight with me. We will meet together in the octagon. He’s a great fighter. Good striker, good wrestling, but I think his weakness is jiu-jitsu. I’m more experienced guy with five rounds. I’m used to the pressure. I used to be champion (in KSW) and I think it’s going to be a great show.”

Although a spectacular finish would be significant for Gamrot, he said he’s not looking to force anything that could cause him to come out on the losing end. He’s preparing for a high-action fight over 25 minutes, and if he’s able to catch Tsarukyan with something before the final horn, he will certainly take it.

“I don’t want to finish the fight too early,” Gamrot said. “This is going to be five rounds of violence. This is probably going to be the biggest test for me so far and I’m super ready for this guy. If I see an opportunity early, I will take it.”

If Gamrot emerges victorious from UFC on ESPN 38, he said there will be nowhere for the top-ranked names at 155 pounds to hide.

“I think the winner deserves a top-five (opponent) next,” Gamrot said.

