Congratulations to OBAR Scholarship Recipients

Teresa Marie Coffey O’Neal died June 23, 2022, at her home in Ocracoke, North Carolina, with her husband by her side. Teresa was born on April 5, 1962, in Hollywood, California to James Lawrence “Larry” and Mary Angie Rohde Coffey. Teresa grew up in Southern California and graduated high school in Bend, Oregon. After graduating high school, she returned to Malibu, California to attend UCLA. After leaving UCLA she began a teaching career at Malibu Methodist School, where she taught for more than 18 years. In the summer of 1999, Teresa came to Ocracoke for a vacation to see some long-time friends, she quickly fell in love with Ocracoke and one of its local boys, Albert O’Neal. The next summer she returned and made Ocracoke her home, marrying Albert in 2002. In 2003 Teresa and Albert purchased The Island Ragpicker and ran a successful business until the time of her death.

OCRACOKE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO