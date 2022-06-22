Congratulations to OBAR Scholarship Recipients

Nags Head, NC – Each year, the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® (OBAR) awards 12-$1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in Ocracoke, and Currituck and Dare Counties. Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients:. First Flight High School:. Versailles A. D’Alessio. Kate A. Hamilton. Mya N. Salch....
Teresa Marie Coffey O’Neal died June 23, 2022, at her home in Ocracoke, North Carolina, with her husband by her side. Teresa was born on April 5, 1962, in Hollywood, California to James Lawrence “Larry” and Mary Angie Rohde Coffey. Teresa grew up in Southern California and graduated high school in Bend, Oregon. After graduating high school, she returned to Malibu, California to attend UCLA. After leaving UCLA she began a teaching career at Malibu Methodist School, where she taught for more than 18 years. In the summer of 1999, Teresa came to Ocracoke for a vacation to see some long-time friends, she quickly fell in love with Ocracoke and one of its local boys, Albert O’Neal. The next summer she returned and made Ocracoke her home, marrying Albert in 2002. In 2003 Teresa and Albert purchased The Island Ragpicker and ran a successful business until the time of her death.
Erma Queen Gaskins Scarborough, 89, of Avon, NC died Friday, June 24, 2022, at her home. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born on October 13, 1932, to the late Clara Fithian and Horace Treadwell Gaskins. Erma was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
KHES Principal Greg Florence retires after 33 years in education. For Dr. Greg Florence, principal of Kitty Hawk Elementary School, after 33 years in education, it’s time to retire. “This has been this has been a good run. Thirty-three years, fifteen years of it in this office,” he said.
Spurred by the news that Outer Banks Family Medicine-Manteo would no longer serve about 2,400 patients due to a lack of medical providers, the Manteo Board of Commissioners met with a representative of the North Carolina Medical Society Foundation on June 24 to discuss ways to recruit and retain private medical practitioners.
Cecelia Daniels Baum passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the age of 80 years young. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Hayes (Dave) and Tori Daniels (Faron) of Wanchese, and Rose Whipple (Craig) of Ledyard, CT; son, David Daniels (Cristie) of Wanchese; Misty Cordeiro (Ryan) of Wanchese. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as her beloved Shih tzus Baby and Bobo. She was predeceased by her parents, Ephraim Meekins Etheridge and Edna Jones Etheridge of Manteo; as well as her husband Harry Baum of Wanchese.
Gloria Williams O’Neal, 88, of Avon, NC died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation in Barco, NC. An Avon native and true Kinnakeeter, she was born March 7, 1934, to the late Iantha O’Neal Williams and Charles T. Williams II. Gloria was a homemaker and a faithful member of St John United Methodist Church, where she was the historian.
Dare Board Chair Woodard critical of hospital board meeting. Saying that “We are compassionate. And we do care,” Outer Banks Hospital (OBH) President Ronnie Sloan told the hospital board of directors at a June 24 meeting that the recent loss of primary care physicians in Manteo was part of a regional and national problem that is directly affecting Outer Banks health care.
In the early morning hours of Friday, June 24, 2022, Scott Lee Forbes, 71, of Powells Point, NC lost his 10 year battle with cancer but gained his eternal reward. He was born on November 28, 1950 to the late Julian Lathan Forbes and Margaret Evans Forbes in Jarvisburg, NC.
Scott Dawson, President of the Croatoan Archaeological Society, and author of “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island”, will be at the Rodanthe/Waves/Salvo Community Building (across the street from the Chicamacomico Life Saving Station) on Thursday, July 7th at 10am to present a slideshow and discuss the history surrounding the lost colony and the Croatoan tribe.
Mary Morrison Gillam, age 43, transitioned from this life on June 23rd at her Camden home surrounded by her beloved husband Dr. Robert Turner Gillam, III and treasured children: Liza, 15; Francie, 12; Bert, 7. Born to Nell and John Morrison, also of Camden, she is further survived by her...
Stafford Allen Berry, Sr., 90, of Wanchese, NC, went home to be with Jesus on June 23, 2022. Born in Hyde County, NC on December 14, 1931, he was the son of the late Cecil Lee Berry and Mabel Ruth Watson Berry. He met and married the love of his...
Diners in Virginia have access to some of the best restaurants on the east coast. From historic eateries in the west to the innovation hub that is Richmond, If you're looking for something a little different Virginia is certainly the right place to be.
Carteret County commissioners Monday night agreed to support the concept – but not yet the details – of a Carteret County Mariculture Hub at the county-owned and operated boat ramp at Straits in North River off Harkers Island Road. Todd Miller, founder and executive director of the North...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Two people reported overdue after deciding to return to Virginia in their weather-damaged sailboat instead of continuing their trip to Portugal’s Azores are safely headed home, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Friday. Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, contacted the...
Excerpted from the book Andy Griffith’s Manteo: His Real Mayberry, which was published in May. It was dusk, a gray-dog day surrendering to a cool sunset in August 2020. Island friends were taking me out on their wooden sportfishing boat, a 30-footer with clean lines, a vessel they took Andy Griffith out on when he grew too frosty-haired frail to take out his own boat.
