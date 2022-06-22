Report: Arsenal Target And Leeds United Star Raphinha Would Be Interested In A Move To Chelsea

Leeds forward Raphinha has reportedly placed Chelsea as his second choice club this summer, should his rumoured move to Barcelona not materilaise.

As claimed by The Athletic , the Brazilian favours the Blues over Premier League rivals Arsenal who have already submitted a formal offer for the winger.

Raphinha playing against Chelsea in the Premier League IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It is thought that the Gunners' bid was below Leeds' valuation of the player and has been rejected out of hand.

However, should Barcelona meet the asking price, there will be nothing in the way of the 25-year-old making a move to the Catalan side as the Whites have always expressed their acceptance of his ambition.

Raphinha has made a strong impression over his two seasons in the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in 65 matches.

Raphinha celebrating with fans after securing another season of Premier League football IMAGO / Action Plus

With both Chelsea and the Spanish giants both being able to offer Champions League football and steep histories, Raphinha will have a massive decision to make if Thomas Tuchel makes an offer.

