Wiles ends season, refocuses on iliac artery endofibrosis post-surgery recovery

Tayler Wiles will not participate in the USA Cycling Road National Championships and will end her season early as she recovers from successful surgery to correct external iliac artery endofibrosis on June 8 in the Netherlands.

Trek-Segafredo confirmed to Cyclingnews that Wiles will now focus on recovery and work toward her goals in 2023.

"The surgery went well. Tayler has returned to the USA to recover. It is not expected for Tayler to race at all for the remainder of the season with a full focus on her recovery and building back up for next year."

Wiles was diagnosed with external iliac artery endofibrosis on the left side in April after experiencing what she called a "lack of power" and "overwhelming fatigue" during the past year.

She underwent surgery to correct the external iliac artery endofibrosis on June 8 in the Netherlands, where she sent the first two weeks recovering post-operation.

She then returned to the US where she will complete the rest of her recover, ending her season early with a focus on 2023.

"Unfortunately I am out for the season as I had to have surgery for external iliac artery endofibrosis. I'm two weeks post op now and feeling better each day but I can't ride for at least another month and even then I have to keep my heart rate below 100 for a while," Wiles wrote in an email to Cyclingnews .

"Not ideal but just doing my best to stay positive. I've not been myself on the bike for years now so I was happy to figure out what was holding me back and hoping to come back stronger."