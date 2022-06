We have some interesting news for current and future iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 users. According to 9to5Mac, the default video player for both operating systems has been revised to include new features and capabilities. The video player is employed by Apple on all of its apps and is also used on some third-party apps for both the iPhone and the iPad. Besides the aforementioned new features and capabilities, the revised video player features an improved user interface (UI).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO