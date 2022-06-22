ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proud Boys riot trial delayed due to committee hearings

By Associated Press
MIAMI – A federal judge agreed on Wednesday to postpone a trial for the former leader of the Proud Boys and other members of the extremist group charged with attacking the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly postponed the start of the trial from Aug. 8 to Dec. 12 after attorneys for several of the men argued that their clients couldn't get a fair trial by an impartial jury in the midst of televised hearings by the House committee investigating the Capitol attack. They're also waiting for the committee to share documents that could become trial evidence.

Former Proud Boys national chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and four other men are charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities say was a plot to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tarrio, 38, of Miami, and his co-defendants — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — have been in federal custody for months.

Their trial is expected to last four to six weeks, stretching into next year.

Biggs, Pezzola and Rehl asked for the trial to be postponed. Biggs' lawyer, J. Daniel Hull, noted that the House committee isn't expected to release hundreds of deposition and interview transcripts until after an August trial would have started.

"The transcripts are must-haves for trial preparation," Hull wrote.

Justice Department prosecutors consented to the delay. They said the House committee's failure to share the deposition and interview transcripts is also hampering their ability to investigate and prosecute Jan. 6 defendants.

Tarrio was opposed to delaying the trial.

"Tarrio believes that an impartial jury will never be achieved in Washington, D.C., whether the trial is in August, December, or next year," his lawyers wrote.

Nordean's attorneys objected to postponing the trial for months while keeping Proud Boys leaders locked up in pretrial detention.

Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. Tarrio wasn't in Washington when the riot erupted, but authorities say he helped put into motion the violence that disrupted Congress from certifying Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.

The seditious conspiracy indictment alleges that the Proud Boys held meetings and communicated over encrypted messages to plan for the attack in the days leading up to Jan. 6. On the day of the riot, Proud Boys members carried out a coordinated plot to storm past police barricades and attack the building with a mob of Trump supporters, the indictment says.

Nordean, 31, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president. Biggs, 38, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl, 36, was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia. Pezzola, 44, was a Proud Boys member from Rochester, New York.

Two other Proud Boys members — Matthew Greene, of Syracuse, New York, and Charles Donohoe, of Kernersville, North Carolina — have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department.

Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it a hate group. Proud Boys members call it a politically incorrect men's club for "Western chauvinists." They have frequently brawled with antifascist activists at rallies and protests.

Approximately 40 Proud Boys leaders, members or associates have been charged in the Jan. 6 siege. More than 800 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot.

Also on Wednesday, prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy case against members of another extremist group — the Oath Keepers — asked the judge to look into whether the payment of at least some of the defense lawyers by an organization controlled by lawyer Sidney Powell runs afoul of court rules.

Prosecutors pointed to articles from Mother Jones and BuzzFeed that said Powell's group, Defending the Republic, is paying some defense attorneys' fees. Powell was part of Trump's legal team that pushed unfounded conspiracy theories alleging voter fraud in an effort to keep the Republican president in office following the 2020 election.

Prosecutors say such an arrangement may violate a rule that says lawyers shouldn't accept money for representing a client from anyone other than the client unless three conditions are met, including that "there is no interference with the lawyer's independence of professional judgment or with the client-lawyer relationship."

CBS Miami

Demonstrators gather in Wynwood to protest Roe v. Wade decision

MIAMI - Protesters gathered in Wynwood on Friday afternoon to protest the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Chopper 4 was over the protest, where dozens had gathered. The protesters were on NW 26 Street and had begun marching in the area. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava led the demonstrators, who were chanting and holding signs. The mayor tweeted the following on Friday afternoon: "For the women before us For my granddaughters and future generations to come For our fundamental right to choose — today we march, and tomorrow we get to work. Let us be clear: my body, my choice.""
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden to attend Surfside memorial

MIAMI - U.S. First Lady Jill Biden will take part Friday in a memorial event marking the one-year anniversary of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside. Biden is expected to speak during the event held by the town of Surfside. The collapse on June 24, 2021, killed 98 people. Biden on Thursday will tour a federally qualified health center in Palm Beach County as part of the Biden administration's "Cancer Moonshot" initiative. After touring FoundCare Palm Springs. Biden is expected to discuss the importance of issues such as cancer screening, according to an announcement from the White House.
SURFSIDE, FL
CBS Miami

Parkland school shooter's jury selection enters final stretch

FORT LAUDERDALE — The final phase of jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began Wednesday with prosecutors and defense attorneys asking candidates about their job histories, opinions on law enforcement and racial minorities, whether they own guns and if they could handle viewing gruesome crime scene photos.The final 83 candidates remaining from about 1,800 who began the three-step process back on April 4 are being brought back to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer's courtroom in four groups over two days, the first undergoing questioning Wednesday morning.The 12 men and six women in that group come...
PARKLAND, FL
floridapolitics.com

Vicki Lopez’s exit from Senate race shakes up HD 113 contest

The Republican consultant raised $28K, the most in a field of four candidates, if you don't count the refunds she issued. A Republican newcomer to the race to represent House District 113 in central Miami-Dade County edged out the Democrat in May fundraising — if you don’t count the refunds in her expense column.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Activist Sues Gov. DeSantis for Surveilling Him, Barring Him from Press Conferences

Over the years, Miami-based political activist Thomas Kennedy has been known to disrupt Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' events with shouts of disapproval and made headlines when he called DeSantis "an embarrassment" at a press conference in 2020 for his response to COVID-19. But last year Kennedy learned via a public-records request that, following those incidents, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) had placed him on a "situational awareness" list, labeled him a "known agitator," and were surveilling him in an attempt to keep him away from DeSantis, his elected representative.
MIAMI, FL
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Mcinnes
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Miami

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony claims racism playing role in criminal justice panel moving forward with disciplinary process

FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has spoken out a day after an investigative panel found probable cause to continue its investigation into allegations he lied repeatedly on official documents.He appeared on WIOD Wednesday morning with Jimmy Cefalo."The reality of it is this is much deeper than just attacking me as a 14-year-old kid. There's a nexus between powerplay, there's a nexus between racism, there's a nexus between discrimination," he said.In a summary decision, the Criminal Justice and Standards Training Commission panel announced the sheriff faces eight counts of unlawful acts in relation to driver's licenses.The committee will review the case by early August and will decide Sheriff Tony's law enforcement fate going forward.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Record Breaking Alzheimer’s Funding and Innovative Florida Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted record funding for Alzheimer’s and related dementias and signed Senate Bill 806, to establish the Ramping up Education of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia for You (READY) Act. Additionally, the Governor announced that the final pillar of the five-part Dementia Action Plan, created in 2019, has been fulfilled with the establishment of the Florida Alzheimer’s Center for Excellence. The Freedom First Budget signed this month by the Governor included record funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, marking a nearly 60% increase in funding since the Governor took office in 2019.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

"Active Threat" drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE - An overnight "active threat" drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport involved four different scenarios, complete with the help of over 500 volunteers and first responders. "There are several different segments, which is not only going to test the Sheriff's office in our capabilities and our response elements, but the communication aspects of coordinating all of the different aspects from Homeland Security, BCAD, and the memberships that are all really responsible for safeguarding this facility," said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. First responders and law enforcement officers had to navigate through a simulated car bomb situation, N active shooter situation, a family reunification site, and a law enforcement command center. "Most of the time when you have a drill this large, with this many agencies, over 30 agencies, that are responding to this drill you need to have a good coordination communication and collaboration. That's going to be one of the biggest things that you take away, so each drill that we do we do that again better and better," said Michael Nonnemacher, the airport's Chief Operating Officer.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Panel finds probable cause for continuing disciplinary process for Sheriff Gregory Tony

ORLANDO - A hearing held Tuesday could be the first step in determining if Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will lose his certification as a law enforcement officer.The Broward Sheriff's Office just released a statement that says an FDLE investigation found Sheriff Tony provided false information on an application for a driver's license and that he made false statements in an application.That application was the center of discussion at a hearing in Orlando with the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. The case stems from an omission on an official document when sheriff tony was first hired. FDLE says he failed to disclose he shot and killed a man in self-defense when he was 14 years old in Philadelphia.Tony says he never mentioned the matter in any job paperwork because it was handled in juvenile court and he was acquitted. Tuesday, the three-member commission panel determined there is probable cause to move forward in the disciplinary process, which could lead to Sheriff Tony losing the ability to act as a law enforcement officer anywhere in the state.CBS4 reached out to the governor, who appointed Sheriff Tony back in 2019. We have yet to hear back.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Feds: Broward financial advisor stole millions, used money on extramarital affairs

MIAMI - A former financial advisor was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 78 months behind bars for stealing millions of dollars from client accounts and using most of the money to fund extramarital affairs, according to federal officials.Prosecutors said German Nino, a former UBS Financial Advisor, resident of Broward County, was a financial advisor working at a branch office in Miami, where he oversaw and managed investment accounts for various customers. "From about 2014 to 2020, Nino made 62 unauthorized transfers (totaling close to $6 million) from UBS accounts belonging to three clients," feds said.Authorities said Nino concealed important facts...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade authorities warn not to illegally dump anything or face consequences

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County authorities are warning residents and business owners not to illegally dump anything or face hefty fines, vehicle seizures or arrest. Recently, a business owner was fined $1,000 for illegal dumping and had to subsequently hire a specialized company to remove the debris remaining in the storm drain.Investigators said that three individuals dumped broken concrete and grout into a storm drain, located directly in front of their place of business. "It's crucial for all of us to take care of our environment, to avoid harming and contaminating our county and our bay," said Mike Fernandez, Department of Solid Waste Management Director. "In Miami-Dade County, illegal dumping is a crime and if you dump, serious consequences will follow." The DSWM reminds residents that illegal dumping is both a crime in Miami-Dade County and subject to fines, vehicle seizure, and arrest and incarceration. Miami-Dade residents who witness illegal dumping in progress should call 911. If an instance of illegal dumping has already taken place, call 311.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of threatening security guard with gun outside Wilton Manors bar

MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale man is facing serious charges after being accused of threatening a security guard with a  gun outside a gay bar in Wilton Manors. The man was identified as Kenneth Justesen, 45. He was outside the GYM Sportsbar Friday night, in the 2200 block of Wilton Drive when the incident happened. A video obtained by CBS4 shows Justesen wearing a 'Let's go Brandon' t-shirt, which is a profane dig at President Biden, as he had an exchange of words with the bar's security guard.The exchange soon grew to a verbal altercation in which Justesen is hear saying, "What the (expletive) are you going to do?"Then, the video shows him pulling what appears to be a handgun and holding it beside him. He allegedly told the security guard that he can, "show his gun."The incident on the same night as a gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district, killing two men and injuring more than 20 other people injured during an LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. Justesen faces several charges including use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol. Records show he has prior runnings with the law. 
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

BSO firefighter, paramedic facing grand theft charges

MIAMI - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic is facing charges related to grand theft and scheme to defraud. BSO said Mario Artze-Ordiales operated a side business renting personal vehicles through a carsharing service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Detectives said that from January 2020 to January 2022, Artze-Ordiales, who was assigned to the airport, "defrauded the Broward County Aviation Department out of more than $3,000 by providing his customers with prepaid BSFR parking vouchers available only to employees."The investigation began in January 2022 after one of his carsharing customers attempted to use a BSFR voucher to leave the airport...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade to offer free COVID vaccines to children 6 months and up

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County has partnered with Nomi Health to offer free COVID vaccines to kids 6 months and older.The vaccine drive starts Saturday, June 25, and will run through Wednesday, June 29, at eight different locations throughout the county."We know that vaccines are the most effective way to combat the COVID-19 virus and the county has offered no-cost testing and vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Pediatric vaccines are an important step to keeping our children and families safe, and Miami-Dade is one of the few counties in the country offering this...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

"It's difficult to come back," Urban Search & Rescue leader returns to Surfside

SURFSIDE - A prominent urban search and rescue team leader who spent 29 days at the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium complex returned to the site on Thursday to remember the victims and look ahead to Friday's memorial service.CBS4's Peter D'Oench caught up with Scott Dean at the site. The 45-year-old Dean is an Assistant Miami Fire Rescue Chief of the special operations division and is the Urban Search and Rescue team Task Force 2 leader.Dean, who has been with Miami Fire Rescue for 23 years, said "It is obviously difficult to come back to the site. I...
SURFSIDE, FL
CBS Miami

Officer Mike provides ongoing emotional support to Surfside police officers

SURFSIDE - Shortly after the Surfside condo collapse, service animals and therapy dogs were brought to comfort first responders. Many of those first on the scene were from the Surfside Police Department. Now, a partnership with K9s for Warriors has donated a permanent station dog to provide ongoing emotional support to Surfside police officers."What happened a year ago a lot of us are kind of remembering again," Surfside Police Captain Antonio Marciante said. To ease some of those feelings of grief is "Officer Mike," a police station dog. "I can tell you just this morning I had a meeting...
SURFSIDE, FL
