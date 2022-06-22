ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

PGA Tour in 'arms race' of dollars and leaning on loyalty

By DOUG FERGUSON
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmJuw_0gIwAfHO00

Commissioner Jay Monahan says the PGA Tour can't win an “arms race” against Saudi-funded LIV Golf when the weapon is money. His response Wednesday was to boost prize money in eight elite events and rely on loyalty and legacy among his players.

Monahan delivered another round of stinging criticism against Greg Norman and his rival league. LIV Golf has snagged players who have combined to win nine majors in the last five years, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

The latest to sign was Koepka, whose deal with LIV Golf was announced just as Monahan began his first press conference in three months at the Travelers Championship.

“I am not naive,” Monahan said. "If this is an arms race and if the only weapons here are dollar bills, the PGA Tour can’t compete. The PGA Tour, an American institution, can’t compete with a foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars in attempt to buy the game of golf.

“We welcome good, healthy competition. The LIV Saudi golf league is not that,” he said. “It's an irrational threat, one not concerned with the return on investment or true growth of the game.”

The tour, however, appears to be trying to keep up. Monahan said an increase in prize money was in the works from its latest media rights deal it signed in 2020, noting the threat of LIV Golf accelerated some of those plans.

He announced a streamlined schedule — January to August starting in 2024 — with seven tournaments worth $20 million or more and fewer spots available for its postseason. The top 125 qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Next year, only the top 70 will be eligible.

The fall would be for the players who finished outside the top 70 to secure cards for the following year, and to give them a chance to move into the top 50 — or try to stay there — to secure spots in some of the elite $20 million tournaments.

Also planned are three international events in the fall for only the top 50 in FedEx Cup points from the previous season.

Monahan cited Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who earlier Wednesday was unusually vocal in his support of the PGA Tour. Scheffler had not won on the PGA Tour until February, and then he won four times in two months to reach No. 1 in the world.

He already has set a PGA Tour record for season earnings at nearly $12.9 million.

“If you're good enough, you will rise to the top,” Monahan said. "And if you don’t continue to earn that top spot, someone else as hungry and as talented is right there to take your place. Again, that’s the unique beauty of what the tour has and always will offer to fans.

“It’s damn good and it’s worth fighting for.”

Koepka was among the LIV newcomers announced for the field in Oregon next week, and he was as big of a surprise as Johnson was for the inaugural London event.

Monahan was at Koepka's wedding June 5 in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Koepka was part of a group of a Rolex outing a week ago in which he joined top players — Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas among them — in discussing in strong terms support for the tour.

A week later, he was signed and headed to LIV Golf.

“That was definitely a surprise for me,” said Scheffler, who has the same manager as Koepka. “I was at a function with him last week and definitely wasn’t what he had in mind. We were focused on building the PGA Tour and getting the guys that are staying here together and kind of just having talks and figuring out what how we can help benefit the Tour. So to see Brooks leave was definitely a surprise for us.”

The tour will nearly double the prize money for the winner-only Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua to $15 million. The invitation events at Riviera, Bay Hill and Muirfield Village increase by $8 million to $20 million. The two FedEx Cup playoff events increase by $5 million to $20 million. And The Players Championship goes up $5 million to $25 million.

That's an increase of just over $50 million in prize money, or roughly what Johnson reportedly received annually as a signing fee for the LIV Golf series, and that's before he and others compete for $25 million prize funds at each event.

That's the arms race Monahan and the PGA Tour is facing, though it still has the top 15 players in the world ranking on its side, a core group who are speaking out more forcefully.

Still, some may have a price.

Koepka apparently did, and McIlroy cited him as another player who went back on his word. Two years ago, Koepka was second to McIlroy in denouncing the concept of a 48-man league.

“Am I surprised? Yes, because of what he said previously,” McIlroy said. “I think that’s why I’m surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing and then they do another. I don’t know if that’s for legal reasons or if they can’t ... I have no idea. But it’s pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas shows concern at Collin Morikawa tweet on LIV Golf

Two-time US PGA champion Justin Thomas was left bewildered by a comment Collin Morikawa posted on Twitter on Tuesday. After speculation grew that Morikawa could be the next big name to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, he wanted to make his commitment to the PGA Tour clear. After the...
GOLF
The Independent

LIV Golf: Brooks Koepka withdraws from Travelers Championship on PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka has moved a step closer to officially joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series after withdrawing from this week’s Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.The four-time major champion, who has been confirmed as out of the field by the tour, replaced by Mark Hubbard, is due to feature in the second event of the rebel tour on US soil next week.A short statement from the PGA Tour read: “Brooks Koepka is a WD from the Travelers Championship and replaced in the field by Mark Hubbard.”Koepka has already wiped his bio on social media, which previously included "Nike...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
California Sports
SkySports

Travelers Championship: Rory McIlroy ties lowest opening PGA Tour round and shares lead with J.T Poston

Rory McIlroy continued his impressive form as he shot an eight-under 62 to share the opening round lead with J.T Poston at the Travelers Championship. Former world No. 1 McIlroy, who won the Canadian Open earlier this month and was in contention on the final day of last week's US Open, made eight birdies at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut to tie his lowest opening round on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

How many PGA Tour players have joined LIV Golf ahead of Portland?

The PGA Tour has had to deal with a number of its members joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series in 2022 and they will continue to deal with further departures. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen were among the biggest names from the circuit to play in the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Golf Club near London.
GOLF
The Independent

LIV Golf: Brooks Koepka confirmed as latest player to join Saudi-backed tour

Brooks Koepka has become the latest big name to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.The four-time major champion will be part of the field when the breakaway series makes its first stop on US soil at the end of this month, with Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Pat Perez already confirmed as the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour.LIV Golf confirmed Koepka’s place in the second 54-hole LIV event, to be held at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland beginning on 30 June, just as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was holding a news conference at...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Greg Norman
The Independent

DP World Tour hits members who played inaugural LIV series with £100,000 fines

The DP World Tour has fined members who played in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series £100,000 apiece and banned them from the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open and two other events.Players like Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia all joined the Saudi-backed breakaway venture at Hertfordshire earlier this month despite not having received releases to do so.The PGA Tour immediately indefinitely banned all its members within minutes of the players teeing off at Centurion Clun but the DP World Tour delayed making a decision.However, citing a breach of regulations it has now imposed sanctions, which in addition to the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arms Race#Fedex Cup#Saudi#American
The Independent

DP World Tour suspends and fines players who joined LIV Golf

The DP World Tour has revealed players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series have been fined and will be suspended from upcoming events.Players who played the first event of the rebel tour at Centurion Club, St Albans, without an official DP World Tour release have been hit with £100,000 fines.They have also been suspended from playing the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (7-10 July) and the Barracuda Championship (14-17 July).Chief executive Keith Pelley accused those who have joined LIV Golf of “undermining” the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, while underlining the “strategic...
GOLF
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy