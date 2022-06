The Rail Writers summer experience has turned the DART Buckner station into a place that can catapult kids when it comes to reading and writing. “We take kids on to the DART light rail into the city for a journey of writing, sharing and exploration. They can get out into their neighborhoods and experience what there is to offer,” executive director of the Writer’s Garret, Aaron Glover said. “The power of language is important. Not only to appreciate but also harness. If you’re a young writer, being able to articulate all of the incredible things that are happening in your mind, I think that is a superpower.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO