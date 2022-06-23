ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Houseboats at Lake Kaweah sunk, damaged, set adrift by storm sweeping Central CA

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bMKu_0gIw7QUB00

Thunderstorms shook many people awake on Wednesday morning across Central California.

The wicked weather stuck around throughout the day and caused damage to everything from boats to utility lines.

The storms caused some houseboats to come unmoored at the Lake Kaweah Marina, damaging several of them.

Pictures shared by an ABC30 Insider show several houseboats piled up by the dam.

You can see boats crammed together, broken pieces floating and some of them on their sides.

Action News has learned at least eight boats are under water.

Kenny Ray's boat drifted away when the docks were destroyed. He's thankful it only suffered a few scratches.

A summer storm swept through the Central Valley Wednesday, causing problems for thousands of people.

He says when he went to check on his boat Wednesday morning, he was shocked by the destruction.

"There's so many boats out there that just sank and the damage to a lot of them is just unreal when you get out there to look at it," he says.

"I didn't expect it at this time of year and not this bad. This was a storm; I don't think any of us was ready for the thunderstorm and the wind and rain we got last night."

According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, deputies scoured the boats to make sure no one was inside of them.

Three agencies are working together - the sheriff's office, Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

As far as what's next, officials say the boats will have to dragged out one by one.

Central California saw strong winds through Wednesday.

Across the Valley, PG&E says hundreds of lightning strikes caused damage to equipment causing power outages.

More than 13,000 customers lost electricity throughout the day.

PG&E crews are still working to fully restore power.

The winds also brought several trees crashing down in Fresno, causing costly damage to some residents.

But weather experts say skies will be clearing into the weekend, and summer heat is expected to return.

An Accuweather Alert is in place Saturday through Monday for valley wide triple-digit temperatures.

Comments / 5

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Dry thunderstorms arrive in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dry thunderstorms have made their way to Kern County, bringing a mix of scattered rain, hail, and lighting. These storms brought on by a low pressure system from the coast pulling up some monsoonal moisture. This system will bring some rain, but it won't be an heavy downpour. The real risk is lightning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Early morning lightning strikes cause fires across Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County. Firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs, but thanks to a strong response and heavy rain in the area, the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across town. One palm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Lake Kaweah#Central California#Adrift#Weather#Central Ca#Fish And Wildlife
KGET

Did the thunderstorms wake you up this morning?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is the threat of strong to isolated severe thunderstorms across the central California interior through the evening hours. The primary risk will be strong downburst winds and lightning. The threat of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Above average temperatures will prevail across the district through at least […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

6 years since the devastating Erskine Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marks six years since the Erskine Fire broke out in the Kern River Valley. This is the biggest fire in Kern County history and it burned down 285 structures and killed two people. Dry brush and dead trees left behind from California’s historic five year drought provided fuel for the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Hanford officials warn residents, businesses to cut back water use

In an effort to do their part in water conservation, the City of Hanford is doubling down its warnings to residents and businesses of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most recent drought orders along with the city’s own drought response measures. Hitting the driest months in the last several years...
HANFORD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert: Monsoonal thunderstorms through this evening

THE LATEST A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m. PREVIOUS DISCUSSION The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert today. Monsoonal moisture moved into Southern California overnight bringing the chance for thunderstorms for the first time this season. This morning thunderstorms were widespread across the region, particularly in The post First Alert Weather Alert: Monsoonal thunderstorms through this evening appeared first on KESQ.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

More than 8,000 PG&E customers without power in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to PG&E customers in the Central Valley, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. According to PG&E 8,134 customers are without power in the Sanger area. Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com. PG&E...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kern County

(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

City of Visalia begins downtown rehabilitation project

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia will begin the Downtown Streetlight and Pavement Rehabilitation project at the end of the month. “We’ve been very supportive of it,” said Steve Nelsen, Visalia’s Mayor. “I applaud the council we hit a moment of time where do...
VISALIA, CA
KSBW.com

CHP: 2 dead, 7 injured from Highway 129 crash

AROMAS, Calif. — Two people were killed and more than a half-dozen people were injured following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon near Aromas, the California Highway Patrol said. Two pickup trucks, including one towing a fifth-wheel toy-hauler, crashed head-on while driving on Highway 129 around 3:45 p.m. The highway...
AROMAS, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man struck by lightning while walking with child, dog

A man is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. Officials said a man in his 30s was walking his dog and pushing his child on a stroller on South Norma Street near West Bowman Road when a lightning bolt hit the top of […]
RIDGECREST, CA
thesungazette.com

California dairy industry crowns new princess

On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
VISALIA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy