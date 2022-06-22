ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Good morning, RVA: Another transportation survey, Oregon Hill clarification, and that new Beyoncé song

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, RVA! It's 64 °F, and you can expect heat, humidity, and storms today. Highs will top out near 90 °F, and NBC12's Andrew Freiden says we could see a couple inches of rain burst outta the sky this evening. I think I'll make a huge jar of ice tea...

Good morning, RVA: A change in the COVID-19 level, the State Board of Health, and drone photos (of graves)

Good morning, RVA! It's 62 °F, and today looks a lot less like yesterday's constant drizzle and a lot more like a typical sunny summer day. Expect highs in the mid 80s, with temperatures rising a bit over the next couple of days. While last weekend was absolute perfection, this weekend's no slouch, either! Get some rest, stay hydrated, and enjoy!
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
NBC12

RRHA to host first-time homebuyer event this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be hosting a first-time homebuyer event for public housing families this Saturday. RRHA says the event will feature organizations such as Southside Community Development Corporation, Project Homes, Habitat for Humanity, Better Housing Coalition, the Maggie Walker Land Trust, and Center Creek Builders along with others.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

One person hurt in reported shootout in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was hit by gunfire during a reported shootout in Richmond. Police say that man exchanged gunfire with at least two other people in the 700 block of Mosby Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. There are no other reports of injuries at this point.
RICHMOND, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Virginia State Police investigate single vehicle fatal crash in Sussex County

Thursday evening (June 16) state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Route 35 (Jerusalem Plank Road), south of Route 626 (Neblett Mill Road). Preliminary investigations reveal that at approximately 10:28 PM, the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Jonathan L. Myrick, was traveling southbound on Route 35 at a high rate of speed. Myrick lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, landing in a ditch. Myrick died upon impact. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor. Myrick was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

3 arrested in connection to Prince George armed robberies

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are now in custody in connection to two armed robberies that happened within days of each other in Prince George. Police charged the three suspects in connection to robberies at 711 on South Crater Road on June 19 and Crafty’s on Jefferson Park Road on June 21.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Fueling your Food Truck Event

LAWRENCEVILLE - Recently the Brunswick County Department of Economic Development along with the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Benchmark Community Bank, and First Citizens Bank hosted the “Fueling Your Food Truck” event at the Brunswick County Conference Center. This was a day-long event that aimed to teach and assist current and potential food truck owners regarding all topics related to such an endeavor. Representatives from First Citizens Bank, Benchmark Community Bank, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Southside Planning District Commission, ythe Longwood Small Business Development Center, the Brunswick County Building & Planning office, and the Metropolitan Business League were on hand to share their knowledge regarding finance, business plans, regulations and requirements and best practices with attendees.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
classiccenter.art

Classic Grill Blackstone Va

Classic Grill Blackstone Va. View the menu for the classic grill and restaurants in blackstone, va. Ad top 5 testsieger im vergleich. Get menu, photos and location information for the classic grill in blackstone va. 130 n main st, blackstone, va 23824 suggest an edit. The classic grill is right on main street shortly after arriving in the downtown area.
BLACKSTONE, VA
NBC12

Police identify man shot to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond have identified a man that was shot to death last week. On June 13, at around 7:47 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of West Moore Street for the report of a person down. When officers arrived they found Eric Barbour, 32,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police investigate armed robbery at Hopewell convenience store

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store. On June 22, officers were called to the “In and Out” convenience store along Oaklawn Boulevard around 3:18 p.m. Investigators found that a man went into the store, showed a handgun and demanded...
HOPEWELL, VA

