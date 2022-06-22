ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Incredibly Chic Organizer Will Corral All Your Kitchen Tools In Seconds — No Drilling Needed

By Alyssa Longobucco
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to organizing your kitchen — especially in a small space — the countertops can be a particularly pesky culprit. They’re often the...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corral#The Organizer#Cooking Utensils#Salt And Pepper
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
Apartment Therapy

The $21 Shoe Organizer That’ll Double Your Storage Space in Seconds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s no secret that small-space living isn’t for the faint of heart, especially when it comes to storing things like clothing, accessories, and — most importantly — shoes. When you live in a small space and love fashion, things like proper shoe storage can be hard to come by —I mean, not everyone can have a Carrie Bradshaw-esque closet, now can they? That means you must be strategic about how you store your footwear. From racks and hanging organizers to boxes and dedicated shoe cabinets, shoe storage solutions can vary. That being said, it’s still very rare that I come across an organizer that truly knocks my socks off with its ingenuity, but this is exactly what happened when I came across one of the most innovative organizers I’ve ever seen during an everyday scroll through Amazon. So naturally, dear reader, I had to tell you all about it: say hello to Shoe Slotz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy