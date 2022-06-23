ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Mortenson, SRG, Populous to lead Hillsboro’s Ron Tonkin Field renovation

By Ballpark Digest Editors
ballparkdigest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hillsboro Hops (High-A; Northwest League) and the City of Hillsboro have selected design-build firm Mortenson as well as Populous and SRG Partnership to lead the Ron Tonkin Field renovation. The renovation project is designed to meet the new MiLB facility standards imposed by MLB. Goals for the project...

ballparkdigest.com

Comments / 0

 

KOIN 6 News

Ron Tonkin Field set to expand later this year

The City of Hillsboro announced Wednesday that they have contracted with multiple design builders to expand Ron Tonkin Field to meet new Major League Baseball (MLB) requirements for a High-A long-season ballpark. The Hops are now in their second season as a High-A organization.
HILLSBORO, OR
focushillsboro.com

Aspirations Of The Hillsboro High School Team

The target shooting team from Hillsboro High School competed in the 2022 State Tournament this past weekend at the Kansas Trap Shooting Association near Valley Center. The Kansas State High School Clay Target League sponsored the event. At the tournament and throughout the target shooting season, a number of individuals from Hillsboro performed well. On Saturday, Mattew Basore was the team’s top trap shooter, hitting 90 of 100 targets in the sport. On the varsity level, he finished in a tie for 61st place.
HILLSBORO, OR
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club near Portland, Ore. The LIV Golf Invitational Portland field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson,...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Sports
Hillsboro, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
uoregon.edu

To beat the summer heat, passive cooling really works

Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
EUGENE, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Hillsboro Farmers Markets are Back

This article brought to you courtesy of Scotties Auto Body, News-Times Insider Automotive Expert. With fuel prices so high you need someplace to go that is close, enjoyable, inexpensive and benefits members of the community. Check off all those things at the Hillsboro's Farmers markets this Summer. It supports our local farmers and artisans, you will see someone you know and the food is fabulous.
HILLSBORO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego sells $2.5M property to Metro for Boones Ferry Road housing project

Government agencies solicit bids from developer that could bring 50 affordable units to town. The city of Lake Oswego agreed during a meeting Tuesday, June, 21, to sell a property on Southwest Boones Ferry Road to the Metro regional government for $2.5 million — as well as sign an intergovernmental agreement with the fellow public agency — to pave the way for affordable housing at the site.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn principal accepts NMSD post

District's new director of teaching and learning is an experienced professional, returning employeeAURORA — North Marion School District Superintendent Ginger Redlinger announced on June 22 that the district has hired for the position of Director of Teaching and Learning -- an educator from Woodburn with 20 years of experience and a passion for equity. Desiree Kiesel, who's been the principal of the Woodburn Arts and Communications Academy for nearly five years, possesses a wealth of ideal experience, including her work at the Oregon Department of Education as an English language arts specialist. She devoted many years to the Woodburn...
WOODBURN, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Northern Clark County Scenic Drive Is a Blast to the Past

Feel like a road trip but don’t have the time or the gas money to go too far? A quick getaway just north of Vancouver, the Northern Clark County Scenic Drive takes you off of Interstate 5 and onto twisty two-lane roads through rural Washington. The 70-mile loop skirts past farmland, waterfalls, and historic sites.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Canby Herald

Canby store manager honored

Fred Meyer's Nicole Smith recently was recognized as one of the year's Top Women in 'Grocery.Canby Fred Meyer manager Nicole Smith has been recognized as one of 2022's Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer magazine, a national retail publication. Smith was chosen to receive the national award recognizing women in grocery who display exceptional achievements both in and out of the office. "Nicole (and other nominees) is a dedicated Fred Meyer associate committed to serving customers and our community," said Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer. "Each of them is deserving of this national recognition for their significant work in our grocery stores." Smith manages the Canby Fred Meyer and oversees 300 associates. She is an active member of her community and has partnered with local nonprofits to provide donated hygiene supplies, cleaning products and groceries. She was recognized in the Store Leader category of Top Women in Grocery. Those recognized will be honored at the Progressive Grocer awards gala this November in Orlando, Florida. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Developer seeks to build RV park at Warren golf course

Proposal would add 103 RV parking spaces to the nine-hole golf course, which closed after similar attempt in 2018.Developers have once again picked up plans to convert a portion of the former St. Helens Golf Course to an RV park. OHM Equity Partners plans to add a 103-space private recreational vehicle park and campground and reopen as the Ironwood Golf Course and RV Park. The golf course, located in Warren, closed in 2018 after abandoning an attempt to build an RV park. The 77-acre property is still owned by Seok Ju Chung, who purchased it in 2007, county records show....
WARREN, OR
Gresham Outlook

Where in the town is Mr. Gresham?

Maggie Mae's Kid's Bookshop hosts scavenger hunt featuring Todd Kirnan at local businesses across townWhere in the town is Mr. Gresham? This summer Todd Kirnan and Maggie Mae's Kids Bookshop are teaming up to create a fun scavenger hunt that will take local kids to 25 local businesses across the city. Images of Kirnan, aka Mr. Gresham, can be found dressed as the iconic children's book character Waldo, with the red and white striped shirt and black-rimmed specs, in local businesses like Sugar Cubed Cakes, Foxtrot Vintage, Whimsy Burrow and Gresham Bricks & MiniFigs. Anyone who wants to...
GRESHAM, OR
canbyfirst.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transfers Ownership of Willamette Falls Locks

The Willamette Locks Commission completed a transfer agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Willamette Falls Locks Authority earlier this month, averting the permanent closure of the Locks and restoring the possibilities for public use of the historic river transportation waterway. Senator Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, said in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

