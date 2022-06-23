ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL's Goodell testifies on Washington Commanders' 'toxic' workplace culture

By Mason Leib
ABC News
 2 days ago

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing Wednesday to investigate the National Football League's handling of what lawmakers are calling the Washington Commanders' "toxic" workplace culture, including sexual harassment.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared virtually to face a grilling from committee Democrats.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images - PHOTO: House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney gavels down member Rep. Byron Donalds after he continued to interrupt a hearing about sexual harassment in the NFL, on Capitol Hill, on June 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

During the roughly two-and-a-half hour hearing, Goodell was questioned about both the team culture in general and allegations about owner Daniel Snyder's personal conduct.

Snyder did not testify as the committee had requested, although a name card and microphone were placed in front of an empty chair at the witness table. A spokesperson for Snyder cited a "business conflict" in a letter to the committee, according to ESPN .

"His refusal to testify sends a clear message that he is more concerned about protecting himself than coming clean with the American people. If the NFL is unwilling or unable to hold Mr. Snyder accountable than I am prepared to do so," said committee chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who said she intends to subpoena Snyder to to testify at a deposition next week.

"I have not seen a workplace in the NFL that is anywhere near what we saw in the context of that period of time for the Washington Commanders," said Goodell of the organization until recently known as the Washington Football Team.

Several Republicans on the committee claim Democrats shouldn't be investigating a private business, instead questioning the commissioner on issues unrelated to the investigation, ranging from the NFL's social justice program to Deflategate.

"Our hearing today is about protecting women and all workers from sexual harassment intimidation and bullying in the workplace," Maloney said in her opening statement.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP - PHOTO: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testifies virtually, June 22, 2022, during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the Washington Commanders' workplace conduct, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Multiple team employees were fired in 2020 when a Washington Post investigation found allegations of sexual harassment spanning from 2006 to 2019.

Goodell confirmed many of the claims about team culture found in an investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson. "It is clear to me that the workplace in Washington was unprofessional and unacceptable in numerous respects: bullying, widespread disrespect toward colleagues, use of demeaning language, public embarrassment, and harassment," he said.

Goodell defended the NFL's response to the investigation. In 2021, the league fined the team $10 million. Snyder had denied any misconduct but has stepped away from day-to-day operations of the team.

The hearing grew especially tense when Democrats demanded why Goodell didn't release Wilkinson's full report, just a summary.

"Commissioner Goodell, yes or no: Will you commit today to providing this committee the full findings of the NFL internal investigation while protecting the identities of the confidential witnesses?" she asked.

Goodell responded that the NFL had committed to protecting the identities of the victims who came forward.

Rep. Jaime Raskin, D-Md, asked Goodell why redacting names and other identifying information -- a practice the NFL had used in the release of a sexual harassment report about the Miami Dolphins -- was not "sufficient" to protect the anonymity of the women involved.

"Congressman, with all due respect, redaction doesn't always work in my world," said Goodell.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, prodded Goodell on whether he would force a change in leadership in Washington. "Will you remove him?" she asked about Snyder.

"I don't have the authority to remove him," Goodell said, although his fellow owners could vote to do so.

Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
